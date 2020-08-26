1. Thanks to social media and cable news, everything now—no matter how big or small—just becomes noise after a while.

It's vital these days to try to cut through the noise, which is not easy, and get to the point of an issue.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers did that Tuesday night after his team hammered the Mavericks, 154-111.

Rivers used his platform to speak about the three cops who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

I don't want to add to the noise. I want you to hit play on each of the videos below and listen to Rivers explain what social injustice is all about.

2. Kevin Kugler, who called games for the Big Ten Network, will fill the NFL play-by-play role for Fox that became available after the network sidelined Thom Brennaman for his ridiculous comment last week.

3. The tweet below is a little much from the Nationals' official account, but the throw by Victor Robles lives up to the hype. It doesn't get more impressive than that.

4. I was under the impression that OnlyFans was a subscription website where, at the minimum, people pay to see others in various states of undress. So imagine my surprise when I saw this tweet Tuesday from former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress, who once shot himself in the leg.

If this is a potential revenue stream for Burress and he's comfortable doing his thing, good for him. What's good for us is some of the replies to Burress's tweet.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Keith Hernandez.

Hernandez, who calls Mets games for SNY, took a lot of heat for siding with the Rangers and Padres manager Jayce Tingler against Fernando Tatís Jr., after Tatís hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres up 10-3 in the eighth inning.

However, Hernandez explains on the podcast that he's rethought his position and has a different take now.

The former MVP also shares several awesome stories about his legendary cameo on "The Boyfriend" episode of Seinfeld. Hernandez talks about how Larry David helped him deliver his memorable "I'm Keith Hernandez" line while also coming clean about his Seinfeld fandom.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Wanna feel old? This dude turns 40 years old today.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: With White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throwing a no-hitter Tuesday night, let's remember the time another White Sox hurler achieved perfection. In 2009, Mark Buehrle threw a perfect game, and this was the first out of the ninth inning.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.