Report: NBA Teams to Vote on 2020 Combine Prospects

The NBA sent ballots to teams on Monday in order to select the prospects invited to the 2020 NBA Draft Combine, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The league office is currently "evaluating possible dates for [the] combine," per Charania. The NBA could also hold a virtual combine if an in-person event isn't feasible before the 2020 draft.

The combine and draft lottery were postponed on May 1 as the United States battles the COVID-19 crisis. The combine was slated to be held on May 21-24, with the 2020 NBA Draft schedule for June 25 in Brooklyn. The draft has not been rescheduled as of Monday night.

The combine and draft are far from the NBA's lone logistical hurdle as the league looks to return amid a global pandemic. Commissioner Adam Silver held a call with players on May 8, and while he noted contingencies evaluated by the league for a return to play, there is little guarantee the 2019-20 season will be completed. Silver has also noted the economic uncertainty facing the league, with revenues plummeting by up to 40% in 2019-20, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Games were halted on March 11 before the Jazz and Thunder were slated to play in Oklahoma City. Utah center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell subsequently tested positive, as did several players across the NBA. No return date has been set for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

