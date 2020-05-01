The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA draft lottery and draft combine in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday.

The lottery was initially set to occur on May 19, while the combine was first scheduled to occur between May 21-24 in Chicago.

The NBA's decision to postpone the combine appears to be the first step in potentially moving the league's draft. The 2020 NBA draft is currently scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, though no update has been provided regarding if it will occur as scheduled.

"More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials," the league said in a statement

Earlier this week, the NBA's full list of early entry candidates for the draft was announced, with 163 players from colleges and other education institutions testing the waters alongside 42 international players.

According to NCAA rules, players who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility must withdraw from the draft by June 3 by informing both the NBA and their school's athletic director. International players have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the draft as long as it's done 10 days prior to the event.

The total number of entrants is down from the previous two years, when 233 (2019) and 236 (2018) early entrants declared.

While the regular season is currently halted, the NBA is targeting May 8 as the earliest date for opening practice facilities in areas where stay-at-home orders have been eased.

If a team can open its doors, the league will allow only four players in a practice facility at one time for voluntary workouts or treatment. No head or assistant coaches can participate in the workouts, and group activities like scrimmages or practices are prohibited.

The NBA became the first league to suspend its season and close practice facilities after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11.