Was Rockets' Cam Whitmore Snub From NBA All-Rookie Team?
The NBA announced on Monday that Amen Thompson received Second Team NBA All-Rookie honors for the 2023-24 season. Thompson's honor marked the fourth straight year Houston had at least one player to make an All-Rookie team selection.
However, Cam Whitmore appears to be the most prominent snub. He became an important scoring option for the Rockets' second unit. After returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury in March, Whitmore averaged 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field.
Amid the Rockets' season finale victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, Whitmore recorded his fifth-career 20-point game with 21 points inside the Crypto.com Arena. Whitmore's play to close out his rookie season is a testament to his early season growth in the G League.
"He can score the ball, and we knew he was the type of athlete he showed on the court; that was pretty obvious," general manager Rafael Stone said in February. "I think he’s flashed really, really high-end offensive talent."
Thompson joins Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks) and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) amid Second Team honors.
The NBA's First Team honors are headlined by Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).
