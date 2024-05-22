WATCH: Rockets' Dillon Brooks Top-Five Plays of 2023-24 Season
The Houston Rockets finished the 2023-24 season with their best record in the post-James-Harden era at 41-41. Each player who stepped onto the court contributed to the Rockets' success.
One of Houston's most vital players was Dillon Brooks, who signed with the Rockets as a free agent in July. His arrival in Houston marked the end of his six-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies, who traded for Brooks as a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Brooks appeared in 72 games during the 2023-24 season and established himself as a solid foundational piece, averaging 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field.
The Rockets recently put together a list of Brooks' top plays of the season, which featured a handful of games that highlighted his importance to the team.
Brooks received two votes for the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team honors, which featured Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).
Brooks' contributions helped the Rockets become the 10th-best defensive team in the league. A year after finishing as the league's second-worst defensive team, with a rating of 118.6, the Rockets made substantial improvements with Brooks. Houston finished the 2023-24 season ranked 10th in defense after posting a defensive rating of 112.8.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.