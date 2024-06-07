DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Mid-Season Dispute With Rockets' Dillon Brooks
When the Houston Rockets defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-117 on March 21, the win was not without drama. Dillon Brooks had one of his best-scoring performances of the season by scoring 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from behind the arc.
Unfortunately, his night came to a premature end following a minor quarrel with Bulls' All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Both players received rejections, as DeRozan finished with 16 points in the loss.
The dispute began when DeRozan intentionally ran into Jalen Green, who fell to the ground following the harsh impact. After the seven-time All-Star stood over Green with a petite taunt, Brooks approached DeRozan. His actions led to a quarrel, which featured staff members getting involved while trying to diffuse the situation.
DeRozan still has strong feelings about the event that took place inside the Toyota Center. The results have led to DeRozan expressing their dislike during his recent guest appearance on The 25/10 Show.
"I’m not going to lie, I just don’t like him — and for two, don’t walk up behind me," DeRozen said. "That’s rule number one, don’t walk up on no man behind him when his back’s turned. Don’t run up behind me, and just don’t talk s***. I respect everybody."
The fight and ejection gave Brooks his 15th technical foul of the season. However, despite being one technical foul from an automatic suspension, Brooks was able to avoid another problematic situation.
"[Dillon] had a great game, great impact; wish he didn’t get ejected but like I said I don’t mind him standing up for his guys," coach Ime Udoka said after the win in March. "But they say the rules are the guy that kind of instigates it to get it to that step after DeRozan did what he did, he got suspended because of that."
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.