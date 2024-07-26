Who Could the Rockets Target in the 2025 NBA Draft?
After a 41-41 2023-24 season, the Houston Rockets should be competing for a playoff spot in 2024-25. However, the 2025 NBA Draft is too good to ignore already, being regarded as a class full of talent. Houston's 2025 first-round pick can technically be swapped with Oklahoma City's or Phoenix's due to protections made between the teams, so with that in place, the Rockets should have a pick outside of the top 20 in their own pick gets swapped.
Houston will likely end up in the late first-round, but they can still snag some solid talent, with plenty of young prospects to choose from:
Ian Jackson
Jackson is a highly regarded prospect with explosive athleticism and a confident playing style. He’s known for attacking the rim offensively and being a tenacious defender, coming out of New York and previously playing in the Overtime Elite League.
Jackson was the seventh-ranked prospect in ESPN's Top 100, and although he'll likely receive minutes behind Elliot Cadeau, he should find the chance to make himself a late first-round pick, which could mean the Rockets could snag some guard depth.
Karter Knox
Known for his soft touch and compact release, Knox is efficient both inside the arc and beyond the three-point line, while also having played for OTE. Knox demonstrates good perimeter footwork, can attack off the dribble, and plays through contact while also being effective as a rebounding wing. He was the 27th-ranked player in the ESPN Top 100.
The younger brother of former lottery pick Kevin Knox, Karter will have a chance to develop under John Calipari at Arkansas, and the Rockets would get a great off-ball wing if they take a chance on him next year.
Kon Knueppel
The 19th-ranked player in the country and Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball, Knueppel is a 6-foot-7 wing with the ability to move off of the ball and attack the basket. He can accelerate and blow by defenders, but can also decelerate for midrange pull-ups.
This is another pick for wing depth if Houston wants him, and it's certainly worth noting that Knueppel will be playing for a program that constantly produces effective NBA talent. Under John Scheyers, Knueppel will compete for minutes in a loaded freshman class, ultimately affecting his draft stock.
