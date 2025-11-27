Rockets Amen Thompson Trolls Kevin Durant Over Age During NBA 2K26 Match

Kevin Durant has become a timeless figure across the NBA landscape. He's 37-years-old and still highly effective.

Even if he has regressed a bit. (Well, more like marginally).

Durant is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 48.5 percent from the floor, 36.4 percent from long-range and 60.8 percent true shooting.

For most, this would be a great season. Not for an all-time great.

He's held to a higher standard.

He's also quite literally proven everything that could've been asked of him.

His longevity, alone, has lived up to the billing. How many players last 19 years in the NBA, while still playing at an All-Star level.

And maybe even an All-NBA level.

Especially if the Rockets stabilize and maintain their current level of play.

Durant is the elder statesmen on the relatively young Rockets, which features seven players born after 2000.

One of them, Amen Thompson, sat down with Durant to face off in a game of NBA 2K on Durant's Boardroom platform.

Thompson made it a point to remind Durant of exactly how old he is.

"That's crazy. You've been playing 2K since 2K."

Thompson was obviously trolling here. But again, Durant has been around forever.

At least seemingly.

Durant noted that he once got so emotional during a NBA 2K game that he nearly broke a TV.

"I was like, you know what? I’m getting too mad over 2K. Let me just corral this.”

This is the natural competitive fire and edge that has kept Durant in the league for so long.

Athletes loathe losing. They despise it.

Regardless of what's at stake.

Thompson is the same way.

He grew up watching Durant and noted the future Hall of Famer's legendary status. He also admitted that he's never played with someone on Durant's level and superstar sphere.

Durant has also been complimentary of Thompson's approach to the game -- i.e. being willing to do the dirty work and anchor down on the opposing team's top scoring threat, regardless of who it is.

Thompson at the point guard position hasn't necessarily been all smooth, but he was thrust into a new position with short notice.

(Well really, no notice).

Thompson and Durant have developed chemistry and formed an important bond in a relatively short time period and their interview over NBA 2K was a great illustration of that.