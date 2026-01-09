Ime Udoka Breaks Down Why the Rockets Have Struggled in So Many Road Games

With every game that passes, we're starting to figure out who the Houston Rockets really are. It's not just a matter of wins and losses, but it's the way in which they perform, whether the results are good or not.

Last night's 103-102 loss to the Trail Blazers was glaring evidence that Houston may not be as good as we thought, but it's not the fact that the team dropped this game. Portland has a talented and growing group, and it was never going to be easy on the road.

The Rockets dug themselves a hole early in the game, getting outscored 57-47 in the first half. On the offensive end, it seemed like Kevin Durant (37 points) and Amen Thompson (24 points, six assists) were the only ones who stepped up. The rest of the team shot an abysmal 15-for-57 from the field.

However, head coach Ime Udoka pointed to other reasons why Houston has struggled so much in tight road games. He believes there is a lack of focus and direction on the defensive end.

"It never swung to our advantage any time of the game," Udoka said. "We decided to play the last half of the fourth quarter. It would be a different game if you could make shots. We shoot 37% from the field, 22% from three, 69% from the free-throw line.

"You make some shots, it's a different game. But our defensive discipline and following the game plan and personnel, it's horrendous, and tonight was the worst night."

The Rockets are now 22-12 on the season, good for sixth in the Western Conference. They so desperately need to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and in their case, every game counts. Last season, the third and seventh seeds were separated by just two games. This year should see a similar trend.

On the road, Houston is now 11-10, which is a problem in itself for the team. However, a bigger issue is the Rockets' inability to close out tight matchups. They've played 17 clutch games this season (games that are within five points in the final five minutes), with a 7-10 record.

Udoka certainly has a point about the defense lacking in these scenarios, as Houston ranks 23rd in clutch defensive rating (116.9). The Rockets are putting up 12.6 points in that frame (2nd in the NBA), but a box plus-minus of -0.8 tells you that they're also giving up a heap of baskets.