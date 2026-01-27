Rockets Not Expected to Land Point Guard at Trade Deadline

We've heard about the Houston Rockets' need for a trade ad nausem all season. There's also been a bevy of digital ink spilled about the same.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have made sure to put it in the atmosphere that they're being selective with who they want. For this reason, we've heard more about who the Rockets don't have interest in.

Trae Young, Ja Morant, Chris Paul.

Such moves would seemingly be impossible anyways. Well, impossible without the inclusion of Fred VanVleet, who holds a no-trade clause.

A high-profile target always seemed unlikely.

A heralded role player was the most logical and feasible option. Hence the reported interest in Jose Alvarado, the New Orleans Pelicans reserve point guard, who is reminiscent of former Rockets guard Patrick Beverley.

However, with the trade deadline fast approaching on February 5th, there seems to be increasing doubt about the Rockets' chances of adding a point guard on the trade market.

At least according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, who took to the Howdy Partners podcast to point out the reality of Houston making a move.

"Ime [Udoka] told me they are not going to get a point guard at the deadline," Wright said. "They said 'Hey, the second apron is what it is' and you didn't have much money anyway to work with. So, there's no help coming to get better unless it's Fred VanVleet back for the playoffs, which we've talked about. It's a goal, certainly, not a guarantee."

The trade deadline is expected to be a quiet one.

The biggest deals have likely already been made. Kevin Durant is one of the league's biggest names and he was moved before the season.

Trae Young is also a marquee name and he's been moved already.

The Rockets, in particular, are just $1.2 million under the apron. They'd have to part with key rotational players to amass enough salary to strike a deal.

And they need depth, after dealing with a litany of injuries this season.

This means they'll likely have to turn to the buyout market, as it pertains to adding an external body at point guard.

Which will also not be rich or loaded with an abundance of options.