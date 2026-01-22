Rockets Have Interest in Pelicans Jose Alvarado Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets have been the subject of trade speculation all throughout the season. Well, actually, before the season even started.

Part of it is because the Rockets are always active at the deadline, seemingly. We always hear about them making and/or receiving a litany of calls.

This time, however, is because they have a specific, glaring need. Which they’ve also had before the season even started, when starting point guard Fred VanVleet went down with a torn ACL during a team minicamp in the Bahamas.

The timing of the injury left the Rockets scrambling, as they weren’t immediately able to identify an external replacement, outside of parting with a key piece.

The only realistic tradeable asset was Tari Eason, at the time, as Houston was unable to part with players that were signed (or re-signed) during the offseason until December 15th.

Half of Houston’s roster fell in to that bucket (Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, Vanvleet himself, Clint Capela, Jabari Smith Jr., Jeff Green, Steven Adams – I think you get the point.

We’re past that point now. And the trade deadline is around the corner (the deadline is February 5th, which is two weeks away).

We’ve heard that Houston is willing to part with draft capital for what they deem to be a clear improvement piece, and that they’ve been made aware that Tari Eason, Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith hold interest around the league.

As it pertains to the point guard spot, in particular, the Rockets aren’t interested in higher-profile star-level players, like Darius Garland, LaMelo Ball, or Ja Morant.

Or Chris Paul (although his star-level days are long over).

One name that could be a realistic option is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

At least, according to well-respected insider Chris Haynes, who was asked about the Pelicans’ trade plans ahead of the deadline.

“From what I was told, yeah, I think they could make some moves.

Jose Alvarado, who is not playing right now, he’s a guy who I know the Knicks have been monitoring. The Houston Rockets—they have kind of did some background on Alvarado.”

Alvarado has been theorized as a trade possibility for the Rockets earlier in the season, as his $4.5 million salary makes it fairly easily for the Rockets to acquire.