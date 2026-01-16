The Rockets' Missed Shots Are Doing Damage To Their Contention Chances

The Houston Rockets left much to be desired after suffering maybe their worst loss of the season in a defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets kept the game close for most of its duration, but they let go of the rope in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a tie for their largest margin of defeat this season.

The Rockets' effort on defense and rebounding kept the team in the game, but their lack of ability to hit shots consistently tanked any chance they had of keeping up with the Thunder's hot shooting.

Kevin Durant got the most opportunities for the Rockets, but he had an uncharacteristically poor performance. Durant struggled to get open against the Thunder's aggressive defense, and he took several difficult shots to force the action and get some offense going for the Rockets.

It didn't help that no one else on the team was effectively creating shots for others. Alperen Sengun is the player most counted on to support his teammates' passing, but he finished with as many turnovers as assists with five each. Jabari Smith Jr. also had five turnovers as the team played sloppy offense for most of the game.

The Rockets did dominate the offensive glass, with Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Steven Adams providing the largest share of offensive rebounds. They created several opportunities to knock down shots, but they couldn't take advantage.

Reed Sheppard struggled with his shot as well, and the Rockets were mostly ineffective getting their offense going.

Their shooting could become a big issue, especially without floor spaces like Tari Eason or Dorian Finney-Smith on the court.

The Rockets function by creating space in the middle of the floor for Sengun or Durant to occupy and attack, or by giving space for Thompson to attack downhill. When there are few shooters on the floor against a team like the Thunder, their elite defense can clamp down on the middle of the court and prevent layups or post play.

Oklahoma City's elite defense in the paint and on the perimeter are a large reason why the Thunder are still considered the league's best team after winning the championship last season. The Rockets got to see first hand just how far away they are from the elite shot making ability of a championship level team. Houston needs some pieces back to improve its shooting, but the team might not reach the level of shot making it would need to truly compete for a championship this year.