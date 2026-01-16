Timberwolves' Superstar Out Versus Rockets Tonight

The Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, hoping to get back into the win column.

Last night, Houston took on the defending-champion Thunder, playing a tight contest for most of the game. Through three quarters, there numerous lead-changes, with the Rockets holding their own despite a poor offensive night.

Eventually, Oklahoma City ran away with the game, finding their outside shot and cruising to a 20-point win in Toyota Center. With the loss, Houston has now lost five games in seven tries, and is fading down the Western Conference standings quickly.

The Rockets still stand at No. 6, though they’re just a half-game ahead of the Suns, who currently stand in Play-In range. Suffice it to say, the Rockets need to re-find their mojo, and quickly.

Minnesota stands at No. 4, having found a real rhythm behind superstar Anthony Edwards, scoring forward Julius Randle and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert.

While the Wolves are certainly playing better basketball on paper, of late, the injury report is sure to affect tonight’s game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Timberwolves ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

Anthony Edwards — Out: Right foot injury maintenance

Enrique Freeman — Out: G League

Terrence Shannon Jr. — Out: Left foot

Rocco Zikarsky — Out: G League

The Rockets' two-way forward in Tari Eason is questionable to play tonight, and the team will certainly need his defense and scoring punch against a versatile Wolves team.

The team will also be without lead guard Fred VanVleet as they have been all season, as well as two G League designations in Isaiah Crawford and Tristen Newton.

The Timberwolves see an unfortunate injury report, with their superstar in Anthony Edwards out due to injury maintenance. Edwards is amid yet another career year, scoring 28.9 points per game on 50% shooting overall, and a blistering 41% 3-point shooting on over eight attempts per game.

Edwards’ exclusion obviously shakes things up for Minnesota, as he’s the top scorer and one of the leading play-makers on the team. The Wolves will also be without a rotational guard in Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Rockets and Timberwolves tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.