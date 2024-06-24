NBA Offseason: Do Spurs Make ‘Bold Move,’ Sign Tobias Harris in Free Agency?
Even though the San Antonio Spurs hovered near the bottom of the Western Conference for the majority of the last season, it won’t be long before they start trying to compete once more.
With a generational talent named Victor Wembanyama sitting in the palm of their hands, the Spurs aren’t going to wait around and let his talent go to waste on a team settling for high draft odds. They want to start the process of shaping into a playoff contender now, not in a few years.
The draft is certainly going to be a key piece of San Antonio’s offseason, as it currently holds the No. 4 and No. 8 picks with ample opportunity to move up to a higher position. Additionally, free agency gives it the opportunity to add veteran talent to the roster, which could be highly useful for such a young team.
One of those potential veterans is Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.
The Spurs have reportedly demonstrated interest in the 31-year-old, who is entering unrestricted free agency for the first time since 2019. His long stint with the 76ers has been up and down, hardly ever managing to get fully comfortable in a lesser role compared to his LA Clippers days. Finding a new destination seems to be likely, especially with the rumors of Philadelphia targeting Paul George.
Harris finished his 2023-24 campaign with 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 48.7/35.3/87.8 shooting splits. They’re not borderline All-Star level numbers like he used to put up, but they are good enough to be a significant scoring option on most teams, especially one with the offensive holes that San Antonio has.
With a 6-foot-8, 226-pound frame, Harris could add some size to the lineup alongside Jeremy Sochan and Wembanayma. He can space the floor, run the small or power forward position and help develop the young players around him. He won’t take over the offense, especially with players such as Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell also needing touches, but he should be able to at least bring similar production from last season.
Harris signing with the Spurs really depends on where he views the rest of his career heading. Established playoff contenders — including the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans — could be offering him a contract in the offseason, which are much better opportunities at winning now. Those teams may not give him as big of a role, but if he’s almost guaranteed to compete in the playoffs that might be more appealing at this stage of his career.
However, San Antonio has plenty of money to offer the veteran. It would need to be in the form of a sign-and-trade, and luckily it has the contract of Devonte’ Graham to make the money work.
It’s doubtful that it would sign him to any more than three years considering his age and needed cap flexibility for the future, but a short-term deal that front loads the money could be in the interest of both sides.
The Spurs signing Harris would be a reasonably good move, but Harris also has to demonstrate interest in the Spurs. It’s too early to tell if he views them as an attractive destination, and there will be plenty of teams eyeing his services across the league.
It’s time for San Antonio to make bold moves though. Getting Harris could be its first.