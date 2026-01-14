SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson faced a daily toil over the matter. Finding pockets of minutes for his star player was one thing. Deciding when the first one came was another.

"It's hard," the San Antonio Spurs coach admitted. "That decision can't be made in a vacuum, even though it's a very impactful, influential decision. We still have to make sure it fits with ... who's playing with who and how that affects others."

After suffering a calf strain 12 games into the season, Victor Wembanyama missed the same number traversing a tedious recovery process. When he came back to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal a minutes restriction kept him from feeling fully back to normal. So did his place in the starting lineup.

READ MORE: Carter Bryant Another Step Closer to 'Best Player in the World'

For six games, that remained in Luke Kornet's possession. The 7-foot-1 center was briefed well on the possibility of such a scenario.

"A lot of (my role) is playing without Victor," Kornet said, aware of his de-facto starter status in Wembanyama's absence. "He's a big focal point of what we're able to do, so there's a bit of adjusting ... it feels like a lot more volume."

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and center Luke Kornet (7) celebrate at the end of the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Through the first half of the season, the Spurs managed a winning record without Wembanyama. Going 10-4 en route to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference proved their depth, and beating the Thunder three times in that stretch vindicated their potential.

It wasn't until Wembanyama re-entered the starting lineup that San Antonio began to struggle. Back-to-back losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers told the story of his first return; Johnson chalked it up to growing pains.

"Wherever you put some minutes," the coach began, "you have (to have) less over there."

READ MORE: Spurs’ Success Starts with Players Like Julian Champagnie

Wembanyama made a halfway push for Sixth Man of the Year — he'd either laugh or roll his eyes at that statement — after accruing three more games off the bench following a left knee hyperextension against the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve.

In total, Wembanyama has started 16 of his 25 appearances this season; a player must come off the bench in more games than he starts to be eligible for the award.

The experience did come with a silver lining for the Spurs.

"It brings something different, for sure," he said after thinking for a few seconds. "It's important to realize the impact is not always on ball."

Jan 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Finding chemistry with a 7-foot-4 forward has proven difficult for several of Wembanyama's teammates in the past. Between learning his tendencies, ruling out certain looks smothered by opposing defenses and accounting for the Frenchman's own learning curve, a one-two punch isn't always attainable.

Similar issues arose when working Wembanyama into the starting lineup. At first, the Spurs saw it best to allow him to find a rhythm again.

"It's been a challenge for him navigating injuries this year," Harrison Barnes said. "I thought he did a great of continuing to be aggressive. Continuing to trust himself, know that we have a lot of trust in him and go out and make plays."

READ MORE: Wembanyama, Spurs Pumping Brakes on Playoff Talk

When in the game, Wembanyama forces opposing teams to alter their defense strategy. Luring the big man out of the paint and forcing him into inopportune switches are two examples, yet executing such a game plan with starters is easier than with a second unit.

Without ego, the Spurs took advantage of it while they could.

"That's not really a thing for us," Stephon Castle said. "Whoever has to start, come off the bench — we just want five guys on the court that are going to compete."

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) attempts a basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Wembanyama averaged 19.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his nine games off the bench before making his first start against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a road loss. Leading up to that contest, he laid out the plan for his minutes for the second half of the season.

"The goal is that I can start soon," he said, "and keep it that way for the rest of the season."

Continuing its playoff push, San Antonio will rely on Wembanyama's impact without needing to bring him off the bench — no matter the marginal impact it had.

Wembanyama learned to adapt to new defensive schemes and re-established his confidence in the process. Now his attention rests on the Thunder as the Spurs prepare to face the Western Conference's top seed for the fourth time in a month.

The forward expects a team looking for blood. But he's prepared to combat whatever Oklahoma City throws at him on the defensive end.

This time handling tipoff, Wembanyama will be ready to go from the jump.

"Maybe they’re going to be pissed off," he told the San Antonio Express-News Sunday evening, "but they’re already a good team before getting pissed off."