Jaylen Brown's Injury Status for Celtics vs Spurs
After a solid win against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, the new-look San Antonio Spurs have a true test against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
Since trading for Fox, the Spurs have gone an overall 2-2, with both of their losses being nail-biting finishes; both losses combined were by a total of only two points.
The Spurs may have luck on their side on Wednesday night, as the Celtics may be missing a very key piece.
The Boston Celtics listed Jaylen Brown as questionable against the San Antonio Spurs due to right knee soreness.
Brown recently missed Boston's latest game against the Miami Heat and missing Wednesday's game against San Antonio would be his second consecutive one. Aside from this recent injury, Brown has been relatively healthy for the Celtics, playing in 46 of the team's 54 games.
Through 46 games this season, Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 46/32/75 shooting from the field. In all honesty, it's the worst offensive season that Brown has had since the 2019-20 NBA season. Regardless, the Celtics are deeper than ever and still have an overall of 38-16.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night. The Celtics currently have a four-game winning streak against the Spurs. San Antonio has not defeated Boston since January 5, 2022.
