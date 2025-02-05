'He Fits the Mold': De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era
Sunday evening, Sidy Cissoko posted a string of photos to his Instagram story.
Almost all of them, taken in the team's typically dramatic lighting, showed the point guard with a San Antonio Spurs jersey on his chest. Some of them with teammates, other by himself. Cissoko had only been with the young team for one full season and change, but it was his first exposure to the NBA.
Now, that time was over.
"Thank you very much for everything San Antonio," his story, written in Spanish, concluded. "It has been a pleasure to play with this jersey."
Cissoko, once predicted to be a "San Antonio favorite" because of his trilingual fluency, was moved to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that paired Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
Had he done anything wrong? Not in the slightest. His impact simply hadn't lived up to its promise, though even that was a stretch given his draft position.
READ MORE: Between Austin, San Antonio, Cissoko Keeps Improving
“He’s somebody that I’ve been excited about since Day 1," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of the 20-year-old. "It’s a matter of maturation. Forming habits. Being consistent, and growing because it’s all there (for him) to be a very important player in the program."
Texts flooded in once news of the deal became official, and Cissoko — still processing the fact that he'd be a Sacramento, Calif. resident for the foreseeable future — did his best to reply to each one. Meanwhile, other young Spurs who would remain with the team began to process themselves.
Not only was Cissoko gone, but Tre Jones and Zach Collins, too — both sent to Chicago to help facilitate Zach LaVine's move to Sacramento — and in their place, Fox and Jordan McLaughlin were arriving in San Antonio.
“It’s still something hard to realize," Victor Wembanyama said of the NBA's transactional nature. "You can be traded, kind of like an object. It’s super weird. I don’t know."
"This is the first time this has ever happened to me," rookie Stephon Castle added, "where I don't finish the season with a teammate. It's something I'm still not used to, but ... it's a business.
"It's going to happen, probably, for the rest of my career."
For a brief period, there existed a reality where Castle might have been the one en route to new scenery.
As expected, the Spurs wanted to keep him in house — deeming him untouchable even for a player as accomplished as Fox — and luckily for them, they were able to. Why? They had the leverage.
Fox wanted to come to San Antonio, and lest the Kings risk losing him to free agency for no return, they were going to oblige his request. Still, they had every right to demand a player like Castle, Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell.
That thought loomed over the Spurs' locker room during the days leading up to the final deal as it became increasingly apparent that a deal was in the works. From Jan. 29 to the first of February, the Spurs had a three-game home stand — that's when Chris Paul stepped forward.
"Understand that a pair of lips will say anything," he cautioned. "People will be like ‘Sources say (this), sources say (that).’ If it concerns you that much, ask."
READ MORE: Chris Paul's Impact on Spurs Clearer Than Ever
The veteran, having seen off quite a number of his own teammates throughout the years, knew what it could do to a player's confidence. And as much as San Antonio tried to block out outside noise, it seemed as if Johnson would be the biggest victim of that.
"Social media has gotten to a point where if you want to find it, you can go look for it," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. “Hopefully, guys don’t need to look for that stuff ... (but) it’s a human part and this is a business. It’s understandable when people have feelings about their personal situation.”
Over the offseason, the same idea befell the Spurs' longest-tenured player. Keldon expressed a desire to remain in San Antonio, and while he ultimately did, it likely wasn't a welcome thought that he was the center of another potential move. Still, he remained poised.
"What is there to cope with?" Keldon retorted when asked about his name being involved in trade rumors. "When you talk about trade stuff, that's business. That's above my pay grade. It's nothing that I can control."
In his words, what he could control was how hard he played; how much he left on the court for his teammates. From the moment he swapped his black felt cowboy hat for a sweatband until he put it back on in the locker room, that's what he focused on.
Meanwhile, the Kings — 7 hours North in Oklahoma City — were unraveling.
A Bigger Storm Brewing
Paycom Center held an eerie vibe on Feb. 1. The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 34-point victory over the Sacramento Kings, still with Fox on the roster, which was a welcome sight for the home fans in attendance.
For those paying attention to the state of the losing team, however, it was clear that morbid curiosity had snaked its way through the Kings' locker room.
“I just think there’s a bad energy with the team right now,” Kings forward Trey Lyles told The Sacramento Bee following the loss. "You never want to hear your name or your teammate’s name in (trade talks). I think a little bit of the negative energy and vibes coming into the locker room (is) because of that.
"It’s unfortunate because we had a good thing rolling."
They didn't know it yet, but they had reason to worry. While Fox was their main focus — even he admitted that the team, under direction of interim coach Doug Christie, just wanted the trade deadline to pass, deal or not — there was a much bigger storm already brewing.
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was about to pull off a trade so massive that it would make the inevitable movement of Fox pale in comparison. Luka Dončić, not 3 hours later, was going to be a Laker. Anthony Davis was going to be a Dallas Maverick.
Nobody was safe.
"It's a big move," said Nuggets star Nikola Jokić — one of countless stars asked for input on the shocking trade that gave Los Angeles its heir to LeBron James. "I think nobody expected it. Especially not him. Nobody is safe in the league it seems like."
"It's a reminder that there are only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence," Warriors superstar Steph Curry added.
READ MORE: Dončić Trade to Lakers Most Shocking in NBA History
In the aftermath, the Mavericks, and more specifically, general manager Nico Harrison, faced intense scrutiny. Dončić had recently closed on a $15 million house in Dallas, and Davis had been supposedly next in line to lead the most storied NBA franchise once James called it a career.
Beyond the uprooted players, the deal sent waves through the trade market. Suddenly, the Spurs had even more leverage. If Dončić had become a Laker for no more than Davis, third-year guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, what would, or wouldn't, Fox command?
Evidently, the Kings got more. San Antonio ultimately coughed up Jones, Collins, Cissoko, four firsts (one was returned to Chicago and another isn't likely to convey) and two seconds.
But it didn't part with any of its young stars, nor its two unprotected first-round picks from Atlanta. Lyles and Co. were correct — Fox was on the move and their locker room was to be shaken up.
What remained in San Antonio? Victor Wembanyama. Young stars; plenty more draft capital. And the blueprint Brian Wright laid out from the start.
"You have to put the time in," Wright said over the offseason, "put the work in. You can't just fast-forward to the end to know the exact outcome."
San Antonio's New Era
De'Aaron Fox stepped off the private flight that brought him to San Antonio with a white beanie and tan coat that took him about 20 seconds to remove.
"We were wondering if you'd come in winter gear," a Spurs staffer told the point guard on the tarmac in sunny weather.
Fox laughed. "I just came from Minnesota," he said. "I don't need this."
Both he and McLaughlin, landing in the Lone Star State Monday afternoon while the remainder of the team prepared for a road game in Memphis, had some business to attend to. For one, their physicals needed approval in order for the NBA to ratify the trade.
Secondly, they had to start learning the playbook. Especially if a road game in Atlanta on Wednesday was their target debut.
"It's his eighth year in the league," Mitch Johnson said of Fox. "His resume speaks for itself. He is a top player ... on both ends of the floor. Dynamic in every sense of the word."
WATCH: Discussing De'Aaron Fox's Immediate Impact
However it's spun, Fox accelerates the pace of San Antonio's ongoing rebuild. Drafting Wembanyama as the franchise cornerstone was the biggest piece of the puzzle, but surrounding him with talent was perhaps the most pressing.
The Spurs have a shooting guard with the ceiling of a No. 2 star on a contender in Vassell. It has a pair of elite defenders beyond Wembanyama in Castle and Jeremy Sochan and veteran voices with Paul and Harrison Barnes, though the length of their tenure in San Antonio is still unknown.
Adding Fox meant that Wembanyama would gain an already-proven running mate with All-Star upside. He added yet another veteran voice with playoff experience, but also a long-term solution.
"When you add a player like De'Aaron Fox and you already have a strong foundation, there will be opinions and expectations that come with it," Mitch Johnson said. "What that means, what the timeline is ... we won't get into that, but we will not shy away from the reality of adding good players."
Good as Fox was, he didn't come without prior approval, either.
"He's a high-character individual," Barnes, Fox's former teammate in Sacramento, explained. "One of the things I was most impressed with when I came here over the summer was everybody being high-character people, from the top down. I think he fits that mold. It should be seamless."
Wembanyama expressed his admiration for Fox before the trade fully materialized, so naturally, he was among those with high invigoration. There were quite a few.
"The biggest thing about Fox that I know our team can use is his competitiveness," Paul told ESPN.
"I've always loved his game," Castle added. "To be able to be his teammate now, it's going to be fun. I'm happy for our future."
READ MORE: Fox's Debut Date With Victor Wembanyama Revealed
For Barnes, welcoming back an old face couldn't have been better.
He said it first. Castle echoed. Fox was going to fit in on the court; in fact, that was perhaps the simplest part of the whole partnership.
"The basketball speaks for itself," Barnes said. "The basketball part will be extremely easy."
It made sense. As quick as Fox is, his ability to drive past defenders is a seldom-used skill in San Antonio he'll help elevate. In the pick-and-roll, he and Wembanyama form a super duo, of sorts. Not to mention he's never played next to a "go get it" threat quite like Wembanyama.
Still, the price it took to get him, albeit comparatively low, stung.
"I wish nothing but the best for those guys," Castle said of Collins, Jones and Cissoko, all of whom face the task of starting a new chapter in their careers.
The good news? Following their departure, San Antonio now has a blueprint for moving forward, as Wembanyama explained. He was going to miss his teammates, "dearly," but at the same time, the excitement for what lay ahead was palpable. So, he, too, said his goodbyes.
Fox made his final instagram post in a Kings jersey Monday morning.
"I can't quite find the words to express what I want to say," he wrote, "but thank you. I'm grateful I got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here. The love for this city is unmatched."
After 7 ½ seasons, his time at Golden 1 Center had come to a close. That was a hard pill to swallow, but one he had to if he had any intentions of taking part in San Antonio's quest for contention.
Evidently, he did. Later that evening, his first photos in Silver & Black graced his account. Fox, confirmed to make his debut Wednesday evening, was officially a Spur. He was the new face in town, but a leader all the same.
You wouldn't know whether it was him or his new teammates who fancied that more.
"Every team in the NBA is trying to push to win championships," Castle said. "This is definitely going to help us get there."