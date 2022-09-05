Skip to main content
Spurs' Devontae Cacok Signs with Western Conference Foe

Spurs' Devontae Cacok Signs with Western Conference Foe

Cacok became an unrestricted free agent in June after the Spurs declined his qualifying offer.

© Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY

Cacok became an unrestricted free agent in June after the Spurs declined his qualifying offer.

The San Antonio Spurs have a crowded roster as training camp and the 2022-23 season approaches. 

And with that comes the NBA reality that not every player can call San Antonio home, a reality that officially struck Monday as The Athletic reported that former Spurs forward Devontae Cacok has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. 

The team declined his $2 million qualifying offer on June 29, which allowed Cacok to walk into unrestricted free agency. The possibility of him re-signing with the Spurs now comes to an end.

Cacok spent a short time with the Spurs after seeing action with the Austin Spurs, the team's G League affiliate, for parts of last season after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 16. San Antonio picked him up two days later. 

The Spurs inked him to a rest-of-season minimum contract in March after he had impressed in limited action during short spurts early in the season.

Cacok appeared in just 15 games for the Spurs averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds on 67.7 percent shooting.

Despite being in San Antonio for a short time, Cacok became a favorite of Spurs fans due to his high-energy play and team-friendly ability in the paint and on the glass. 

Cacok's best performance came in a 111-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 10, as he posted six points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

Cacok now joins All-Star guard Damian Lillard and a Blazers team that is aiming to rise back up in the Western Conference this season. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

devontae cacok
News

Spurs' Devontae Cacok Signs with Western Conference Foe

By Zach Dimmitt
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Trade Market Shifts to Russell Westbrook; Can Spurs Make a Deal?

By Grant Afseth
keldon johnson lebron james
News

2019 NBA Re-Draft: Spurs' Keldon Johnson a Top-10 Pick?

By Zach Dimmitt
Joshua Primo, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Josh Primo Shows Off His Weight Room Gains

By Grant Afseth
Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs
News

Throwback Thursday: Spurs Icon Tony Parker Leads France to EuroBasket Title

By Jeremy Brener
Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic
News

Should Spurs Pursue Trade for Markelle Fultz?

By Grant Afseth
gorgui dieng
News

Spurs’ Gorgui Dieng Powers Senegal at FIBA World-Cup Qualifiers

By Zach Dimmitt
Jalen Adaway
News

Spurs, Jalen Adaway Agree to Exhibit 10 Contract

By Grant Afseth
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Spurs Among Lakers' Top Trade Options for Russell Westbrook

By Grant Afseth