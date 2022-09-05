Spurs' Devontae Cacok Signs with Western Conference Foe

The San Antonio Spurs have a crowded roster as training camp and the 2022-23 season approaches.

And with that comes the NBA reality that not every player can call San Antonio home, a reality that officially struck Monday as The Athletic reported that former Spurs forward Devontae Cacok has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The team declined his $2 million qualifying offer on June 29, which allowed Cacok to walk into unrestricted free agency. The possibility of him re-signing with the Spurs now comes to an end.

Cacok spent a short time with the Spurs after seeing action with the Austin Spurs, the team's G League affiliate, for parts of last season after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 16. San Antonio picked him up two days later.

The Spurs inked him to a rest-of-season minimum contract in March after he had impressed in limited action during short spurts early in the season.

Cacok appeared in just 15 games for the Spurs averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds on 67.7 percent shooting.

Despite being in San Antonio for a short time, Cacok became a favorite of Spurs fans due to his high-energy play and team-friendly ability in the paint and on the glass.

Cacok's best performance came in a 111-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 10, as he posted six points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

Cacok now joins All-Star guard Damian Lillard and a Blazers team that is aiming to rise back up in the Western Conference this season.

