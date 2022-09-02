2019 NBA Re-Draft: Spurs' Keldon Johnson a Top-10 Pick?

Keldon Johnson arrived to the San Antonio Spurs via the 2019 first-round pick the Silver & Black received in the infamous Kawhi Leonard trade with the Toronto Raptors that shook the NBA landscape in July 2018.

And despite not being the Spurs' first choice in the 2019 draft (Luka Šamanić was selected No. 19 overall before being waived in Oct. 2021), Johnson has certainly exceeded the expectations set for him when he was the No. 29 overall pick by San Antonio at the end of the first round.

Bleacher Report recently released a hypothetical re-draft of a 2019 class that featured some star-level talent. And right in the mix of the top 10 was Johnson, who has the lowest original selection of any player in the first 10 picks in this re-draft.

Here's the top 10:

No. 1 - Zion Williamson (originally drafted No. 1)

No. 2 - Ja Morant (originally drafted No. 2)

No. 3 - Darius Garland (originally drafted No. 5)

No. 4 - Jordan Poole (originally drafted No. 28)

No. 5 - Tyler Herro (originally drafted No. 13)

No. 6 - R.J. Barrett (originally drafted No. 3)

No. 7 - Brandon Clarke (originally drafted No. 21)

No. 8 - Keldon Johnson (originally drafted No. 29)

No. 9 - Cam Johnson (originally drafted No. 11)

No. 10 - Matisse Thybulle (originally drafted No. 20)

As the team's second-leading scorer after the now ex-Spur Dejounte Murray last season, Johnson posted averages of 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game and started the most games of anyone on the roster (74). His role on the hardwood was never in question.

His numbers prove he's nearing the All-Star threshold, which could be a major reason for some of the Spurs' wins next season. Johnson had a impressive nine-game streak of 20 points or more leading up to the Spurs' play-in loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had already found a nice scoring groove prior to the streak, reaching the 30-point mark three times in about a month following the All-Star break.

Johnson has also more than doubled his 3-point makes in each of his three seasons. After going an efficient, but low total of 13-22 from that range as a rookie, he bumped it up to 60-181 during his second season. And following the conclusion off year three in April, he tied former Spurs great Patty Mills for ninth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history after going 159-399 from deep, which led the team and was good for a respectable 39 percent.

Alongside 2022 first-round pick Devin Vassell and a promising young core, Johnson will no doubt be a primary reason for any of San Antonio's success this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.