Spurs Select Blake Wesley Using No. 25 Overall Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Spurs used the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley.

After previous selecting Jeremy Sochan (No. 9 pick) and Malaki Branham (No. 20 pick), the San Antonio Spurs used their third and final first-round selection on former Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley. 

Wesley is a bigger guard at 6-foot-5 with explosive athleticism but still needs to refine his jump shot (30.3 percent from 3-point range). He played one season of collegiate basketball and averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. 

After declaring for the NBA Draft, Wesley became the first-ever one-and-done player in Notre Dame's history. He compares himself to names like Tyrese Maxey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Caris LeVert during the pre-draft process.

Wesley is considered a long-term project with the need to refine his feel for the game. Despite having great physical tools, his output of 0.857 points per possession on finishes around the basket (half-court) ranked 396th among 398 players in NCAA Division I with at least 100 attempts. 

There's also a need for refinement in Wesley's off-the-dribble shooting. He shot just 38-115 (33.0 percent) on these particular shot attempts (half-court) last season. If he can develop a consistent pull-up jumper, it would open up a lot for him to utilize his explosiveness. 

The Spurs loaded up on perimeter talent with their late first-round picks between Wesley and Branham. Both of those players stand at 6-foot-5 but he is more of a spot-up player while Wesley is a playmaker. 

The emphasis of selecting guard talent likely does not bode well for Lonnie Walker IV's chances of being re-signed in free agency. By letting him walk, the Spurs would clear $32.6 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

