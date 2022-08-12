Spurs Daily: Jakob Poeltl's San Antonio Future; NBA Honors Bill Russell

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

LINK 1. Spurs Officially Sign Jordan Hall to Two-Way Contract

The Spurs signed undrafted guard Jordan Hall to a two-way deal Thursday, per an announcement from the team. The terms of the deal were not announced publicly, per team policy.

LINK 2. Ranking Spurs' Top 3 Prospects

Bleacher Report ranked the three-best young prospects for all 30 teams. For the Spurs, those selections included Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Josh Primo.

LINK 3. Jakob Poeltl Reveals How He Will Evaluate His Spurs Future

Perhaps atop the list of Spurs players to focus on in the near future is Jakob Poeltl. Given that he will be 27 years old and is entering a contract year ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, will he factor into the Spurs' long-term plans? Will he desire to remain in San Antonio?

"It's possible that I'll stay with the Spurs for the rest of the year," Poeltl told Austria's APA. "From the current perspective, the chances are very good that I will play for the Spurs next season."

LINK 4. NBA Honors Bill Russell; Final Spurs Player to Wear No. 6 Jersey?

After the NBA's announcement of retiring the No. 6 jersey number for all 30 teams, the final Spurs player to wear jersey No. 6 is Avery Johnson. He began wearing "6" in 1991 and throughout his multiple stints with the organization, which ultimately ended in 2001.



LINK 5. Spurs Rookie Malaki Branham: Steal of NBA Draft?

Branham, a 6-5 guard who averaged 13.7 points per game while shooting over 41 percent from three, was named among Bleacher Report's biggest steals of the draft.

LINK 6. Could Spurs Trade Help Salvage LeBron James' Lakers?

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network constructed three hypothetical Russell Westbrook deals to help the Lakers to salvage LeBron James' tenure. Among the deals was a Spurs trade that would land them a 2027 first-round pick (unprotected) to take on Westbrook while sending out Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, and Josh Richardson.

LINK 7. NBA Win Totals Released: Spurs Over/Under 30 Victories?

NBA win totals for the 2022-23 season were released Wednesday by Caesars Sportsbook and projected that the San Antonio Spurs could be further away from the playoffs than they've been in over two decades.

To little surprise given the team's clear rebuilding initiative following the Dejounte Murray trade in June, the Spurs are tied with the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers for the fewest projected wins in the NBA next season at 24.5.

LINK 8. Lonnie Walker IV Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to San Antonio

In a recent Twitter post, Walker stated how he has spent his final hours living in San Antonio, and that's "crazy" to think his time there has come to an end. He explained his appreciation and love for the Spurs fanbase and San Antonio community.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs