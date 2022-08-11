LOOK: Spurs Officially Sign Jordan Hall to Two-Way Contract

The San Antonio Spurs signed undrafted guard Jordan Hall to a two-way deal Thursday, per an announcement from the team.

The terms of the deal were not announced publicly, per team policy.

The Athletic had previously announced on July 23 that Hall and the team had agreed to the deal, which has now become official.

Hall averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games for the Spurs at Vegas Summer League.

InsideTheSpurs.com listed Hall, Dominick Barlow, and Darius Days as three Spurs players to watch for prior to Summer League festivities.

Following Barlow and Hall signing with the Spurs and Days' deal with the Miami Heat, all three have now achieved the goal that many in the Summer League failed to reach.

“He’s played some point guard, so he has a unique skill set at his size,” Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson said, who coached the Summer League team. “You can put the ball in his hands, or he can play off the ball.”

Of all the undrafted free agents on the Summer League roster, Hall seemed one of the most likely candidates to earn himself a opening-night roster spot or at least a role with the Austin Spurs in the G League.

He averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 34.9 minutes per game for St. Joseph's last season.

Hall's impressive 6-8, 210-pound frame combined with his floor vision and passing ability makes him an intriguing prospect in a point-forward type of role. Despite going undrafted, his 5.8 assists was the 12th-best average in the nation last season. This stat is even more impressive when considering the fact that St Joe's wasn't even in the top half in the Atlantic 10 in points per game and field goal percentage last year, meaning Hall had to make a plethora of timely passes all season long to reach his impressive assist average.

“I like doing that just as much as hitting a 3 or dunking the ball,” Hall said in Vegas. “It feels good to get others involved. That’s what I like.”

His passing strengths are exemplified when he's the primary handler in the P&R. Hall's size helps amplify his court vision in these sets to get passes over smaller guards or skip the ball crosscourt when the help defense is drawn to the roll man.

He's not too shabby of a scorer either. Hall reached double figures in 24 of 30 games last year, including 22 points on the road against powerhouse Villanova in early December.

He could get his next shot to really impress the coaches when the Spurs take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.