Would Spurs Accept Potential Nets Trade Offer for Jakob Poeltl?

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be a logical trade suitor for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Brooklyn Nets face challenging circumstances ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They desire to contend for a championship, as they initially sought to do so when they brought Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving onboard.

The Nets currently have to navigate Durant's trade request and operate with Irving playing on an expiring contract. As a result, it's challenging for them to send out additional assets to fortify their supporting cast.

Keep in mind, the Nets did send out a 2023 first-round pick in exchange for Royce O'Neale in a trade with the Utah Jazz. As long as Durant and Irving are rostered, there is likely belief in title contention, perhaps adding pressure to make a win-now move to make the most of their 2022-23 campaign.

What is a position the Nets could benefit from improving around Durant and Irving? Center. They re-signed Nicolas Claxton in the offseason but have sorely lacked depth at the five spot and could use an anchor for their defense. How about Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs?

Poeltl may not possess elite athleticism with an ability to explode athletically for highlight blocks, but he is a technician when it comes to angles. The Nets could benefit from pursuing him and the Spurs also could perhaps benefit from considering moving him as they rebuild.

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network crafted a hypothetical trade package that would send Poeltl to the Nets in exchange for Seth Curry, Day'Ron Sharpe, and a future first-round pick swap.

San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Seth Curry, F/C Day’Ron Sharpe, 2028 First-Round Pick (Swap – BKN)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Jakob Poeltl

The Spurs would need to consider how much they value a 2028 first-round pick swap. Most of the Nets' trade value in a package for Poeltl will come from the draft capital they willing to part with to get a deal done. That's a pretty far out draft asset in comparison to other options.

The potential advantage the Spurs would need to consider is the idea of acquiring Seth Curry, then moving him to a contender before the midseason trade deadline. He would undoubtedly command another asset in a trade despite being on an expiring salary.

The Nets need to be careful with how many draft assets they are leveraging without knowing how long Durant and Irving will truly be staying in Brooklyn. There has been a lot of chatter about the Los Angeles being Irving's next destination, even if takes until he's a free agent next offseason.

There likely are other teams out there who view their center position as a need late in the offseason with the potential to offer a draft asset that isn't so far out. However, the Nets are an intriguing option to consider.

If the Nets' goal is to build around Ben Simmons even if there is a troubling fallout with Durant and Irving, Poeltl could be a logical candidate to re-sign. Both players could be integral elements of an effective NBA defense.

