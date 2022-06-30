Jock Landale Included in Spurs-Hawks Dejounte Murray Trade

A surprise addition to the blockbuster trade was announced prior to the start of free agency Thursday

The San Antonio Spurs announced Thursday that center Jock Landale has been dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in a finalized trade that is centered around All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. ESPN first reported the deal on Wednesday.

The Spurs received three first-round picks, a future first-round draft swap, and forward Danilo Gallinari in the trade. In an expected move, ESPN reported Thursday that San Antonio will be waiving Gallinari to clear cap space.

Landale, an Australian native and former collegiate player at Saint Mary's, played just one season with the Spurs after signing with the team as a rookie last offseason following a Tokyo 2020 Olympics third-place finish with former Spurs great and Australian national team legend Patty Mills.

Landale appeared in 54 games and had one start. He averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 49.5 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent shooting from deep.

He reached double figures in the scoring column 10 times this season, with a career-high of 26 points coming in a 119-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 12. In 35 minutes of play, Landale went a scorching 12-15 from the floor while adding seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The 26-year-old's addition to the blockbuster trade comes as a bit of a surprise after spending just one season in San Antonio, but now he'll have a chance to compete with a contender alongside Murray in the Eastern Conference.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.