Role Players Spurs Should Sign in Free Agency

San Antonio entered full rebuild by shipping Dejounte Murray to Atlanta Wednesday, but the roster still needs filling out with free agency right around the corner

The reality has set in for the San Antonio Spurs after trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday in exchange for lucrative draft stock and Danilo Gallinari.

The Spurs aren't likely to keep Gallinari for long, as waiving his three-year, $61.4 million deal would allow San Antonio ample cap room to sign players once free agency begins on Thursday at 5 p.m. C.T.

So, who are some free agents the team should pursue once the race the sign players begins? The Spurs are seemingly out of the running for any sort of star talent at this point, so here are three role players that could hypothetically serve major roles for a rebuilding San Antonio team next season.

JaVale McGee, Center, UFA

McGee has become an NBA journeyman since entering the league in 2008, playing for eight teams in that span. Once viewed as nothing more than a ultra-athletic center that could serve as a major lob threat or block the occasional shot, McGee has transformed himself into one of the better value bigs in the league.

His fit with the Spurs makes sense. Gregg Popovich, who is reportedly set to return this season, clearly saw something special in McGee when the USA Men's Basketball staff went through the roster selection process prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We decided that was the most logical and appropriate choice given the choices we had," Popovich said. "He fit the best."

McGee averaged 6.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game with the gold-medal winning Americans. Though he didn't play a ton of minutes, the Spurs connection with Popovich and USA teammate Keldon Johnson could make an arrival to San Antonio a smooth one.

McGee averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 74 games with the league-leading Phoenix Suns this past season. Though it was with a championship contender, he signed just a one-year, $5 million deal (per Spotrac) and could command the same amount or slightly above on a short-term deal with the Spurs.

The three-time champion could serve as a valuable veteran presence off the bench with elite rim protection, floor-running ability, and reliable offense from short range. Pairing him in the occasional pick-and-roll with Josh Primo certainly wouldn't hurt the young guard's playmaking development either.

Chris Boucher, Forward, UFA

Boucher is likely to seek a bench role with a contender, but he could find himself earning lots of playing time with the rebuilding Spurs should the team choose to pursue him.

The Oregon product has had his ups and downs through five NBA seasons, but he's arguably one of the most underrated available free agents in this cycle. In the final year of his two-year, $13.5 million deal this past season, the lengthy forward averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks on 21.1 minutes per game in 80 appearances.

The Spurs may not be willing to give him anything higher than the $13.5 million deal Toronto gave him, especially as he enters his sixth season approaching 30 years of age. Still, Boucher's freakish length allows him to be productive in various aspects, including as a cutter or occasional lob threat on offense and switchable defender on defense. He excels at using his impressive 7-4 wingspan to contest 3-point shots even when he's not in the best position. The Ringer pointed out how his 6.2 block percentage is highest among bigs with any kind of 3-point production.

He's shown this ability to stretch the floor as a shooter when given space, shooting 68-229 from 3-point range last season (just under 30 percent). There's clearly a need for an improvement efficiency-wise in that area, but he could help space the floor off the bench for the Spurs while serving as a rim protector in the paint on the other end. Boucher's not the shot-blocker Jakob Poeltl is, but he's also not the liability Poeltl tends to be when switched onto smaller guards.

Overall, Boucher would provide unique versatility to the Spurs. His match will come down to what

Tyus Jones, Guard, UFA

With Murray out the door, the Spurs lack any true veteran presence at the point guard position. Sure, veterans like Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson have their value on a rebuilding team, but there's no telling what the Spurs will decide to do with them prior to the start of the season.

Primo or Tyus Jones' brother, Tre, are projected to be in line as primary ball-handlers for the Spurs next season. Throwing them into the fire wouldn't be the worst idea in order to advance their individual development, but signing Jones would immediately make him the starting point guard, a role he's proved he deserves.

Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 26-year-old averaged a career-high 8.7 points, while tacking on 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 73 games. However, Jones' strength lies in his efficiency as a playmaker and all-around scorer, as he averaged less than a turnover per game (0.6) and shot 45 percent from the floor despite matching his career-high with 23 starts.

When Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant went down in the Western Conference semis, Jones stepped up admirably as a starter against the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. He played a season-high 41 minutes in a Game 4 loss, totaling 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists while committing just one turnover against one of the league's best defenses.

In Game 5, the Grizz blew out the Warriors 134-95 as Jones tied a game-high with 21 points and nine assists while not committing a single turnover. His poise and prowess agaisnt the league's best competition has already been proven, and he deserves a starting role because of it.

Jones was playing on a three-year, $26.4 million deal in Memphis but has certainly earned more given his recent play. The Spurs can afford him, but it all depends on the kind of role the team wants for Primo and Tre Jones this season.

But for Tyus, playing alongside his little brother and essentially being handed the reigns of the offense is a combined deal that no other team in the NBA can give him. It all comes down to his asking price and whether or not he wants to compete with a contender like he did with the Grizzlies last season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.