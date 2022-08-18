LOOK: Full Breakdown of Spurs 2022-23 NBA Schedule
With the NBA and San Antonio Spurs releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...
October
Wed. 10/19 vs. Hornets
Fri. 10/21 at Pacers
Sat. 10/22 at 76ers
Mon. 10/24 at Timberwolves
Wed. 10/26 at Timberwolves
Fri. 10/28 vs. Bulls
Sun. 10/30 vs. Timberwolves
Three of the team's first seven games come against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded for Rudy Gobert over the offseason. Throw in two more games against 2022 playoff teams and you have a rough start to the Spurs season.
November
Wed. 11/2 vs. Raptors
Fri. 11/4 vs. Clippers
Sat. 11/5 at Nuggets
Mon. 11/7 vs. Nuggets
Wed. 11/9 vs. Grizzlies
Fri. 11/11 vs. Bucks
Mon. 11/14 at Warriors
Tue. 11/15 at Trail Blazers
Thu. 11/17 at Kings
Sat. 11/19 at Clippers
Sun. 11/20 at Lakers
Wed. 11/23 vs. Pelicans
Fri. 11/25 vs. Lakers
Sat. 11/26 vs. Lakers
Wed. 11/30 at Thunder
Three of the team's four meetings against LeBron James and the Lakers come on the week of Thanksgiving. It also comes in a five-game stretch in seven days during the holiday season.
December
Fri. 12/2 vs. Pelicans
Sun. 12/4 vs. Suns
Thu. 12/8 vs. Rockets
Sat. 12/10 at Heat
Mon. 12/12 vs. Cavaliers
Wed. 12/14 vs. Trail Blazers
Sat. 12/17 vs. Heat
Mon. 12/19 at Rockets
Thu. 12/22 at Pelicans
Fri. 12/23 at Magic
Mon. 12/26 vs. Jazz
Tue. 12/27 at Thunder
Thu. 12/29 vs. Knicks
Sat. 12/31 vs. Mavericks
While the Spurs get a relatively easy schedule in December with seven games against lottery teams from a year ago, the team faces last season's No. 1 seed Miami Heat in both meetings within a week. The game on 12/17 is a nationally-televised game in Mexico City.
January
Mon. 1/2 at Nets
Wed. 1/4 at Knicks
Fri. 1/6 vs. Pistons
Sat. 1/7 vs. Celtics
Mon. 1/9 at Grizzlies
Wed. 1/11 at Grizzlies
Fri. 1/13 vs. Warriors (Alamodome)
Sun. 1/15 vs. Kings
Tue. 1/17 vs. Nets
Fri. 1/20 vs. Clippers
Mon. 1/23 at Trail Blazers
Wed. 1/25 at Lakers
Thu. 1/26 at Clippers
Sat. 1/28 vs. Suns
Mon. 1/30 vs. Wizards
For the first time since 2002, the Spurs are set to play a game in the Alamodome when the defending champion Golden State Warriors come to town.
February
Wed. 2/1 vs. Kings
Fri. 2/3 vs. 76ers
Mon. 2/6 at Bulls
Wed. 2/8 at Raptors
Fri. 2/10 at Pistons
Sat. 2/11 at Hawks
Mon. 2/13 at Cavaliers
Wed. 2/15 at Hornets
Thu. 2/23 at Mavericks
Sat. 2/25 at Jazz
Tue. 2/28 at Jazz
With the San Antonio Rodeo in town, the Spurs hit the road for nearly four weeks and a nine-game trip.
March/April
Thu. 3/2 vs. Pacers
Sat. 3/4 vs. Rockets
Sun. 3/5 at Rockets
Fri. 3/10 vs. Nuggets
Sun. 3/12 vs. Thunder
Tue. 3/14 vs. Magic
Wed. 3/15 vs. Mavericks
Fri. 3/17 vs. Grizzlies
Sun. 3/19 vs. Hawks
Tue. 3/21 at Pelicans
Wed. 3/22 at Bucks
Fri. 3/24 at Wizards
Sun. 3/26 at Celtics
Wed. 3/29 vs. Jazz
Fri. 3/31 at Warriors
Sun. 4/2 at Kings
Tue. 4/4 at Suns
Thu. 4/6 vs. Trail Blazers (Moody Center)
Sat. 4/8 vs. Timberwolves (Moody Center)
Sun. 4/9 at Mavericks
The team is favored with more home matchups towards the end of the season with a long February road trip. The team will play its final two home games at the Moody Center in Austin.