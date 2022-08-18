LOOK: Full Breakdown of Spurs 2022-23 NBA Schedule

With the NBA and San Antonio Spurs releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...

October

Wed. 10/19 vs. Hornets

Fri. 10/21 at Pacers

Sat. 10/22 at 76ers

Mon. 10/24 at Timberwolves

Wed. 10/26 at Timberwolves

Fri. 10/28 vs. Bulls

Sun. 10/30 vs. Timberwolves

Three of the team's first seven games come against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded for Rudy Gobert over the offseason. Throw in two more games against 2022 playoff teams and you have a rough start to the Spurs season.

November

Wed. 11/2 vs. Raptors

Fri. 11/4 vs. Clippers

Sat. 11/5 at Nuggets

Mon. 11/7 vs. Nuggets

Wed. 11/9 vs. Grizzlies

Fri. 11/11 vs. Bucks

Mon. 11/14 at Warriors

Tue. 11/15 at Trail Blazers

Thu. 11/17 at Kings

Sat. 11/19 at Clippers

Sun. 11/20 at Lakers

Wed. 11/23 vs. Pelicans

Fri. 11/25 vs. Lakers

Sat. 11/26 vs. Lakers

Wed. 11/30 at Thunder

Three of the team's four meetings against LeBron James and the Lakers come on the week of Thanksgiving. It also comes in a five-game stretch in seven days during the holiday season.

December

Fri. 12/2 vs. Pelicans

Sun. 12/4 vs. Suns

Thu. 12/8 vs. Rockets

Sat. 12/10 at Heat

Mon. 12/12 vs. Cavaliers

Wed. 12/14 vs. Trail Blazers

Sat. 12/17 vs. Heat

Mon. 12/19 at Rockets

Thu. 12/22 at Pelicans

Fri. 12/23 at Magic

Mon. 12/26 vs. Jazz

Tue. 12/27 at Thunder

Thu. 12/29 vs. Knicks

Sat. 12/31 vs. Mavericks

While the Spurs get a relatively easy schedule in December with seven games against lottery teams from a year ago, the team faces last season's No. 1 seed Miami Heat in both meetings within a week. The game on 12/17 is a nationally-televised game in Mexico City.

January

Mon. 1/2 at Nets

Wed. 1/4 at Knicks

Fri. 1/6 vs. Pistons

Sat. 1/7 vs. Celtics

Mon. 1/9 at Grizzlies

Wed. 1/11 at Grizzlies

Fri. 1/13 vs. Warriors (Alamodome)

Sun. 1/15 vs. Kings

Tue. 1/17 vs. Nets

Fri. 1/20 vs. Clippers

Mon. 1/23 at Trail Blazers

Wed. 1/25 at Lakers

Thu. 1/26 at Clippers

Sat. 1/28 vs. Suns

Mon. 1/30 vs. Wizards

For the first time since 2002, the Spurs are set to play a game in the Alamodome when the defending champion Golden State Warriors come to town.

February

Wed. 2/1 vs. Kings

Fri. 2/3 vs. 76ers

Mon. 2/6 at Bulls

Wed. 2/8 at Raptors

Fri. 2/10 at Pistons

Sat. 2/11 at Hawks

Mon. 2/13 at Cavaliers

Wed. 2/15 at Hornets

Thu. 2/23 at Mavericks

Sat. 2/25 at Jazz

Tue. 2/28 at Jazz

With the San Antonio Rodeo in town, the Spurs hit the road for nearly four weeks and a nine-game trip.

March/April

Thu. 3/2 vs. Pacers

Sat. 3/4 vs. Rockets

Sun. 3/5 at Rockets

Fri. 3/10 vs. Nuggets

Sun. 3/12 vs. Thunder

Tue. 3/14 vs. Magic

Wed. 3/15 vs. Mavericks

Fri. 3/17 vs. Grizzlies

Sun. 3/19 vs. Hawks

Tue. 3/21 at Pelicans

Wed. 3/22 at Bucks

Fri. 3/24 at Wizards

Sun. 3/26 at Celtics

Wed. 3/29 vs. Jazz

Fri. 3/31 at Warriors

Sun. 4/2 at Kings

Tue. 4/4 at Suns

Thu. 4/6 vs. Trail Blazers (Moody Center)

Sat. 4/8 vs. Timberwolves (Moody Center)

Sun. 4/9 at Mavericks

The team is favored with more home matchups towards the end of the season with a long February road trip. The team will play its final two home games at the Moody Center in Austin.