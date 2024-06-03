Spurs Starter, June 3, 2024: San Antonio-Ex Derrick White Speaks on NBA Finals Mindset
Happy Monday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs starter.
Former San Antonio Spurs playmaker Derrick White still receives "I love you!" chants from the crowd at Frost Bank Center, and for good reason. His humble attitude and impressive work ethic made him a fan favorite when he was with the Silver & Black, but now that he's joined the Boston Celtics, the sentiment remains.
Spurs faithful might be at a crossroads between rooting for their beloved point guard or siding with their coach, who revealed his playoff leanings in an online video just a few days ago. But whether they end up favoring White or not, he's already preparing for what's set to be an exciting series.
"It’s an extreme blessing," White said of facing the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. "You don’t want to take it for granted."
Making the Finals is a huge milestone for any NBA player, especially one as humble as White. He's certainly not shy about his unselfish nature, which makes him all the more likable.
But how far does likability go?
Statistics say not far. But White could be set to change that. He won't will the Celtics to any victories on his personality, but he can certainly bring a positive energy to his teammates as he's done all season. Boston just hopes that can translate to wins.
“Coaches have done a good job of focusing on what we need to focus on," White said. "We’re out there just competing and trying to have that right mindset each and every day."
The NBA Finals are set to tip-off Thursday evening in Boston at 5:30 p.m. CST.
Now, on to a couple of headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: BEHIND VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S AMERICAN EDUCATION & RETURN TO FRANCE
Before San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama could become an NBA star, he had to learn America and its culture. It took some time — and he’s got plenty of stories — but he did. Maybe starting in Las Vegas wasn't the most fair introduction, but the 20-year-old managed.
Now, he’s set to return to Paris for two games to show what he’s learned. Call it a matter of requital.
Read the full story above.
2. WATCH: SPURS LEGEND MANU GINOBILI GETS SHOTS UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA
For the first time in around five years, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili took some time in the gym to get a set of 100 shots up. The Hall-of-Famer claimed to be surprised with his overall percentage, but did not some discomfort in his shoulder after-the-fact. Rule out a comeback.
Watch the full video below:
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 23 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE CLOSER
