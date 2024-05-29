Spurs Starter, May 29, 2024: San Antonio Rookie Victor Wembanyama Keeps Receipts
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
It isn't any surprise that Victor Wembanyama was able to compete at the level he did all season despite being just 19 — and halfway through the season — and 20 years old. With his height, mobility and delicate touch around the rim, he was bound to blaze through defenses.
The more times that the 7-foot-4 rookie touched the court, the more times he made highlight reels and dropped jaws. He proved to not only be a star, but potentially even an alien. At least, that's how the San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the league are labeling him.
As well as he performed, however, not everybody was sold on his ability to translate his game from the Euro League to the NBA. Instagram user b.paco83 was one of those people.
"He not gone do none of that in the NBA," the user commented on Instagram under a post of Wembanyama's game highlights as a 16-year-old.
Little did he know, Wembanyama would do exactly that. The rookie went on to average north of 20 points, finish second place in Defensive Player of the Year votes and even earn seven All-NBA votes after an impressive campaign. He proved how easy the game of basketball was for him all the while giving the league a preview of what's to come.
b.paco83 better be ready. After all, he was already shut down once.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: KELDON JOHNSON 'WANTS TO STAY' IN SAN ANTONIO
Despite rumors swirling about his future in San Antonio, Spurs veteran Keldon Johnson wants to remain put as his teammates look to build a winning product for the future. But, does he still fit?
Read the full story above.
2. LOOK: GREGG POPOVICH SHOWS PLAYOFF SUPPORT FOR MAVS
After running into a fan during dinner at a restaurant in San Antonio, the Spurs' veteran coach gave a social media shoutout to the Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban. While it might be strange given the Spurs' long-time rivalry with the North Texas franchise, it's good to know Popovich's Texan loyalty remains strong.
Watch the video below:
3. WATCH: THE JOE GAITHER SHOW FT. MATT GUZMAN (PART 1)
The San Antonio Spurs had one of the more unique NBA seasons this past year floundering in the league's basement in the standings, but also celebrating one of the best young talents in the game in Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
Watch the full episode at the link above to see Guzman and Gaither discuss the rookie and the state of the Spurs in the first installment of a soon-to-be weekly segment.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 28 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE PLAYOFFS
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and company might not be suiting up this postseason, but here are how the rest of the NBA Playoffs are shaking out so far:
West: #3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #5 Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves went down to the Dallas Mavericks 3-0, and at that point, it seemed their time in the postseason was just about finished. Luckily for them, Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns put together a solid Game 4 to buy their team some time on the road, taking a 105-100 victory to improve the series to 3-1. Perhaps Popovich wasn't too thrilled.
No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, and in all honesty, Minnesota likely won't be the first, but there is always that chance. Edwards might have to prove me wrong.
DAL leads 3-1. Game 5 scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST Thursday.
East: #1 Boston Celtics vs. #6 Indiana Pacers
After Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury during Game 2 of his Indiana Pacers' series against the Boston Celtics, it seemed that a trip to the NBA Finals was the favorite's to lose. Boston entered the series being favored — as it was for the two matchups prior — and was given an even easier task of knocking off the Pacers without their best player.
And, as was expected, that's what happened. The Celtics cleared the Pacers with ease in a 4-0 sweep after a 105-102 victory sealed the series and sent them to the NBA Finals. Now, Boston awaits the winner of the MIN-DAL series.
Game 1 of the Finals is set for 7:30 p.m. CST June 6.
THE CLOSER
Make sure to check out our homepage for more news, and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.
- X (formerly twitter) – @SASonSI
- Facebook: SpursCentral