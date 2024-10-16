San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Slams NBA Players on Work Ethic
Victor Wembanyama is no stranger to hard work.
Heading into his sophomore season with the San Antonio Spurs, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year has been putting in the effort, reportedly adding more than 20 pounds of muscle over the offseason.
For the young French forward, hard work and dedication have always been at the core of his approach to basketball. Growing up in France, he looked up to a variety of players — both French and American — who served as models of excellence. He dreamed of one day becoming a star like them.
But now, in his second year in the NBA, Wembanyama’s perspective has shifted.
He’s no longer just admiring his idols from afar. He’s one of the top talents in the league himself, and his high standards have led him to some tough realizations.
On Tuesday, Wembanyama reflected on the work ethic he sees in his fellow NBA players. While he’s still certainly inspired by many of his peers, he’s also noticed a lack of dedication from others.
In fact, the rising star expressed disappointment in some of the players he once looked up to.
“In a good way, some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night,” Wembanyama said. “But others that I used to like, now it’s like I’m just not sure they deserve it. Like they don’t seem like they put as much work in as I thought.”
As he enters his second season, Wembanyama is already seeing the world through a different lens — no longer the wide-eyed rookie but a future star who expects greatness from both himself and others around him.
His commitment to getting stronger and refining his game suggests he’s on the path to becoming one of the NBA’s all-time greats, but with his sharp eye for work ethic, he’s also setting the bar for his peers.
And for those who may not be giving it their all, Wembanyama’s message is clear: If you want to be a star, you better put in the work.