Spurs Starter, May 11, 2024: San Antonio Looking for Luck as Draft Lottery Looms
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans. Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
There remains one day between now and the San Antonio Spurs learning where they'll be picking in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sure, there isn't a Victor Wembayama-type prospect this time around, but it might be worth noting that Tony Parker was the 28th overall pick in 2001 and Manu Ginobili wasn't even a first-round prospect when he was selected by the Spurs in 1999.
The Spurs could very well find some talent to add to their roster as they continue to build around Victor Wembanyama, if they choose to go that route. If not, they have trade tokens to give to another team looking to deal its star. But only time will tell which method San Antonio uses.
For now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: SPURS' POTENTIAL OFFSEASON TARGETS
While the San Antonio Spurs contemplate their future centered on Victor Wembanyama, there are certainly some big names that they could explore bringing on in free agency.
2. LOOK: SPURS FANS TAKE AIM AT WHATABURGER ONLINE
The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and with it comes the unwavering support from local and national chains alike for their teams of choice. Whataburger, despite having a location inside Frost Bank Center, decided to join in on the fun, posting on X, formerly Twitter, about its support of the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, which Spurs fans didn't take kindly to.
3. READ: JEREMY SOCHAN CONFIDENT IN SPURS' OFFSEASON DIRECTION
As the San Antonio Spurs look ahead to the offseason, they'll have a few things to address, but despite some struggles they faced this season, Jeremy Sochan is completely optimistic about the future of the franchise.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 46 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select UConn's Donovan Clingan with the No. 6 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class, and Marquette's Tyler Kolek with the No. 33 overall pick.
The NBA Draft Lottery, on the other hand, is tomorrow in Chicago. The Spurs have a 10.5 percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick, but the highest odds to land pick No. 7 with a 26.7 percent chance.
You can tune into ESPN at 2 p.m. CST to watch full coverage of the lottery — where San Antonio won the right to draft Victor Wembanyama just one season ago.
THE PLAYOFFS
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and company might not be suiting up this postseason, but here are how the rest of the NBA Playoffs are shaking out so far:
West: #1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #5 Dallas Mavericks
Game 3 between the NBA's second-youngest team and the Luka-Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks is set for Saturday afternoon. Josh Giddey has been of littlest help for the Oklahoma City Thunder, posting a minus-27 over the two games already played despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's strong play. Doncic continued his consistent scoring in Game 2, posting a team-high 29 points en route to Dallas' revenge win after being blown out in Game 1. Series tied 1-1.
West: #3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #2 Denver Nuggets
After being beat down twice in a row by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the way in what Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone called his team's "best performance" as it dismantled the Timberwolves on the road to avoid going down 3-0. Now, Game 4 looms in Minnesota with plenty at stake. MIN leads 2-1
East: #2 New York Knicks vs. #6 Indiana Pacers
A late-game miss from Jalen Brunson with the game on the line all-but officially sealed the New York Knicks' fate on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton's 35 points led the way for the East's No. 6 seed as it stole a game to keep it competitive with Game 4 on the horizon. NYK leads 2-1.
East: #1 Boston Celtics vs. #4 Cleveland Cavaliers
After taking a commanding victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, the Boston Celtics seemed to have it all figured out against their second-round opponent. Game 2 told a different story, however, as Donovan Mitchell dropped 29 points in an all-around effort that saw six Cavaliers notch double digits. Cleveland handed Boston its biggest loss of the postseason so far and now both teams look to take a 2-1 lead in Game 3. Series tied 1-1.
THE CLOSER
