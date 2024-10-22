The San Antonio Minute: How Did Preseason Shake Out for Spurs?
The San Antonio Spurs weren't heading into preseason expecting wins.
If they got them — to put it in the words of Julian Champagnie — "hooray." If not, "hooray." All of the focus was on development and which players deserved either a contract or rotational minutes.
Coming out of the five-game slate, which San Antonio finished 2-3 in, those players were Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle and Riley Minix, among others. But what else was learned during the five games that preceded Victor Wembanyama's sophomore season?
Check out the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to find out:
