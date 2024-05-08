Spurs Starter, May 8, 2024: Victor Wembanyama Goes 1 for 2 on End-of-Season Awards
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans. Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Victor Wembanyama is officially the NBA's Rookie of the Year, completing a season-long campaign riddled with defeat and lessons learned. The Frenchman earned all 99 first-place votes, making him the sixth unanimous winner of the award, and the first San Antonio Spurs victor — no pun intended — since Tim Duncan.
With the win, Wembanyama has officially followed in the footsteps of both Duncan and David Robinson — two other Spurs legends who came before him.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. WATCH: Nike Drops Victor Wembanyama's Official Logo in New Commercial
Just a few weeks following the conclusion of his rookie season, Nike released its official ad campaign and revealed Victor Wembanyama's signature logo, deeming him "The Alien."
Check out the commercial below and read more at the link above.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama Wins Rookie of the Year Unanimously
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was unanimously named the 2023-24 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year, marking the franchise's first winner since Tim Duncan and third overall.
Check out the full story above.
3. READ: Rudy Gobert Wins 4th Career Defensive Player of the Year Award
After anchoring his team's defense en route to the No. 3 seed — and a first-round sweep of the Phoenix Suns — Rudy Gobert was awarded his fourth DPOY, tying the record for most DPOY's in a career by an NBA center and becoming the oldest winner by seasons played.
Read more above.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 50 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select UConn's Donovan Clingan with the No. 6 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class, and Marquette's Tyler Kolek with the No. 33 overall pick.
The NBA Draft Lottery, on the other hand, is only five days away, set to take place in Chicago on Sunday, May 12. The Spurs have a 10.5 percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick, but the highest odds to land pick No. 7 with a 26.7 percent chance.
You can tune into ESPN to watch full coverage of the lottery — where San Antonio won the right to draft Victor Wembanyama just one season ago.
THE PLAYOFFS
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and company might not be suiting up this postseason, but here are how the rest of the NBA Playoffs are shaking out so far:
West: #1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #5 Dallas Mavericks
Game 1 between the NBA's second-youngest team and the Luka-Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks tipped off Tuesday evening. Results will be updated as they become final. Oklahoma City is at home.
West: #3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #2 Denver Nuggets
Two games into the second round, the Denver Nuggets look almost helpless against the defensive-minded Minnesota Timberwolves. In a game where Rudy Gobert was absent, Minnesota still found a way to get things going, leading to a 106-80 blowout victory and a heating pad on the court thrown by Jamal Murray. Denver will now look to steal a game on the road itself. MIN leads 2-0.
East: #2 New York Knicks vs. #6 Indiana Pacers
Game 1 between Jalen Brunson's Knicks and the Tyrese-Haliburton-led pacers was a true back-and-forth. Neither team ever led by double digits, but Brunson's 21-point fourth quarter helped New York to hold off the Pacers at home and secure an early-series lead with a 121-117 victory. NYK leads 1-0.
East: #1 Boston Celtics vs. #4 Cleveland Cavaliers
After taking care of business against the Jimmy-Butler-less Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics moved onto facing the Cleveland Cavaliers with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals at stake. Donovan Mitchell dropped 33 points for the Cavaliers, but between Jaylen Brown's 32 and Derrick White's 25, the Celtics closed out a commanding victory at home, 120-95. BOS leads 1-0.
THE CLOSER
Make sure to check out our homepage for more news, and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.
- X (formerly twitter) – @SpursCentralFN
- Facebook: SpursCentral