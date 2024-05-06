Are Aliens Real? Nike Drops New Commercial Featuring Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama
If Aliens are real, than Victor Wembanyama might be one of them.
At least, that's the philosophy behind Nike's most recent basketball campaign. It features San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama just a few weeks following the conclusion of his initial NBA campaign, boasting both his on-court presence and "unbelievable" statistics.
"551 field goals," the ad began. "128 3-pointers. 254 bocks. No player in league history has averaged over 20 points, 10 boards, three assists, three blocks, one steal and one 3-pointer per game.
"I believe aliens are real, and hoop among us."
Nike officially deeming Wembanyama "The Alien" — complete with an alien-like logo — only further sets him apart from the other first-year stars in his class. Sure, some of them have their own brand deals and endorsements, but certainly not to the level that Wembanyama does. Then again, that's been his mantra all season.
"I am young," the rookie said midway through the season. "Getting better every day, and I think we could say that for every month to the next one. The good thing is my margin of progression, I don’t even know how big it is. I can get so much better."
Whether it was meeting Giannis Antetokounmpo at the mountaintop on his 20th birthday, scoring one bucket below 40 points just five games into the season or leading the league in blocks as a rookie, Wembanyama has proven his potential.
The rookie claims he's just 15 percent of the way to what he believes will be his peak, and in the offseason will continue his quest to not only be the best basketball player he can be, but the best person as well. Right down to a 9 p.m. bedtime with built-in reading time.
Wembanyama is unique. He's special, and he's far from being done growing.
Perhaps Nike was right — maybe aliens are real.
And maybe Victor Wembanyama is one of them.