Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama's Former Club, Metropolitans 92, Pulls Out of Championship Leagues
Metropolitans 92, the former team of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, is officially set to pull out of any and all championship leagues just one season following the 7-foot-4 rookie's departure.
The decision came after months of rumors surrounding the club and its future, and was ultimately made as a result of a lack of funding, which would prevent the club from participating in a full season's worth of basketball.
Boulogne-Billancourt — a neighboring commune of Metropolitans 92's headquarters in Levallois-Perret — mayor Pierre-Christophe Bague addressed the matter, stating that the decision was "unfortunate," yet unavoidable.
“These painful decisions are unfortunately imposed on us," Baguet said in the press release. "We have done everything in recent years to maintain our financial support for our professional basketball team ... (but) we must make choices for the future."
Wembanyama likely was a big selling point for the French-based club last season, drawing attention from not only local fans, but international fans and scouts looking to preview the incoming rookie's talents.
Without him, business likely struggled, though he can't totally be to blame for the club's downfall.
“In agreement with (its) partners, (Metropolitans 92) decided not to request registration in the French Pro B championship from the LNB for next season," the press release continued.
Now that Wembanyama is on the Spurs, he's learned to adapt to American culture and embrace a different kind of basketball, though his pride in his French roots remain strong. In fact, he's likely the most disheartened by the news.
Only time will tell what happens of Metropolitans 92 down the road, but for now, it won't be participating in LNB Pro A tournaments or fielding a team.
More updates will be provided as they become available.