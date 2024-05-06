BREAKING: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Wins NBA Rookie of the Year Award
Twenty-two days after the San Antonio Spurs secured their 22nd win in their final game of the season against the Detroit Pistons, Victor Wembanyama is taking home hardware.
The Spurs rookie unanimously won the 2023-24 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year Award, beating out Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, marking the first time a San Antonio player has earned the distinction since the 1997-98 season.
That year, Tim Duncan won, and before him, it was David Robinson eight years prior. Both of those now-Spurs legends paved the way for Wembanyama to have his turn at the award this season, which he's now officially followed.
But that was expected.
Since arriving in San Antonio, Wembanyama has turned heads and made himself a spectacle. He stands 7-foot-4 — making him among the tallest rookies ever — and possess a strong shooting ability on top of the obvious rim-protecting traits of 7-footers.
But even more than that, he's proven himself capable of taking over games and operating an offense, whether it be bringing the ball up the court or standing in the post. Despite all of those skills, however, perhaps the most impressive are his intagibles.
“The goal for me in my life is to accomplish myself and to be a complete human being,” Wembanyama said. “I’m free to do what I want and what I need to do, and there’s nothing that is going to stop me from doing so.”
Wembanyama goes to bed at 9 p.m. each night — at which point he's instructed his coaches not to text him — and works to avoid and all non-basketball-related distractions. He made it a point to "be good at everything," including media. And that's a trait that isn't going away.
Especially not given his mindset heading into the offseason, both on and off the court.
“It’s impossible to be surprised by your own performance, good or bad,” Wembanyama said of his first-season performance. “Because, ultimately, everything is a result of your own work and your mentality. I always want more, so I’m not surprised.”
Wembanyama made headlines after issuing a warning to likely-Defensive-Player-of-the-Year winner Rudy Gobert, saying that it was his turn "the next five years." His comments went hand-in-hand with another statement he gave after Holmgren — his runner up — took the NBA's Rookie of the Month award for the second straight time in December.
"At the end of the day, I'm going to get what I deserve."
Wembanyama certainly deserved his Rookie of the Year nod. His unanimous 99 first-place votes proved that. And moving forward, he'll be up for plenty more awards, but he's not worried about that.
In fact, he never was.
"My goal has always to help my team as best as I can," Wembanyama said immediately after being named the Rookie of the Year. "I know that in order to this, I have to be individually good on the court. I have to be dominant.
"So, (this is) a huge thing for me ... I'm glad it's finally official."