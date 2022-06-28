Spurs Reveal Official Summer League Roster

The Spurs begin Summer League play in Vegas on July 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs are set to begin Vegas Summer League play after making three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday. The team officially released the complete roster Tuesday afternoon.

With the rookie additions of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley, Spurs fans have a lot to look for and evaluate when San Antonio play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, July 8, in what will be the first of at least four games for the team in Vegas.

Here's the complete 17-man roster:

-Josh Primo, Guard, Alabama

-Joe Wieskamp, Guard, Iowa

-Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

-Malaki Branham, Guard, Ohio State

-Blake Wesley, Guard, Notre Dame

-Dominick Barlow, Forward, Overtime Elite

-Kyler Edwards, Guard, Houston

-Darius Days, Forward, LSU

-Anthony Polite, Guard, Florida State

-Jordan Hall, Wing, St. Joesph's

-Sasha Stefanovic, Guard, Purdue

-Derrick Walton Jr, Guard, Motor City Cruise (G League)

-Robert Woodard II, Guard, Austin Spurs

-D.J. Stewart Jr, Guard, Mississippi State

-Josh Carlton, Center, Houston

-Javin DeLaurier, Forward, Duke

-Denzel Mahoney, Guard, Creighton

The Spurs will be coached by Mitch Johnson.

After kicking things off against the Cavs on July 8 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion, the Spurs have three more games on the schedule before potentially qualifying for the start of Summer League tournament play on Saturday, July 16.

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

