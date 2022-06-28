Skip to main content

Spurs Reveal Official Summer League Roster

The Spurs begin Summer League play in Vegas on July 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs are set to begin Vegas Summer League play after making three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday. The team officially released the complete roster Tuesday afternoon. 

With the rookie additions of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley, Spurs fans have a lot to look for and evaluate when San Antonio play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, July 8, in what will be the first of at least four games for the team in Vegas. 

Here's the complete 17-man roster: 

-Josh Primo, Guard, Alabama

-Joe Wieskamp, Guard, Iowa 

-Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

-Malaki Branham, Guard, Ohio State

-Blake Wesley, Guard, Notre Dame

-Dominick Barlow, Forward, Overtime Elite

-Kyler Edwards, Guard, Houston

-Darius Days, Forward, LSU

-Anthony Polite, Guard, Florida State

-Jordan Hall, Wing, St. Joesph's 

-Sasha Stefanovic, Guard, Purdue

-Derrick Walton Jr, Guard, Motor City Cruise (G League)

-Robert Woodard II, Guard, Austin Spurs

-D.J. Stewart Jr, Guard, Mississippi State

-Josh Carlton, Center, Houston

-Javin DeLaurier, Forward, Duke

-Denzel Mahoney, Guard, Creighton

The Spurs will be coached by Mitch Johnson. 

After kicking things off against the Cavs on July 8 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion, the Spurs have three more games on the schedule before potentially qualifying for the start of Summer League tournament play on Saturday, July 16. 

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

summer league
News

Spurs Reveal Official Summer League Roster

By Zach Dimmitt31 seconds ago
hardy
News

Former Spurs Assistant Will Hardy Gets First Head-Coaching Gig

By Inside The Spurs Staff1 hour ago
Gregg Popovich, Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs-Hawks Trade For Dejounte Murray Hinges On Gregg Popovich?

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
murray FINAL
News

Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors Signaling Spurs Tank Attempt for French Superstar?

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs, John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
News

Spurs, Hawks 'On Verge' of Dejounte Murray Trade, John Collins Not Involved

By Grant AfsethJun 27, 2022
dejounte murray 323
News

Could Dejounte Murray To Hawks Be Next NBA Blockbuster Trade?

By Grant AfsethJun 27, 2022
ayton doncic
News

Spurs Now Best Landing Spots For Suns' Deandre Ayton?

By Grant AfsethJun 27, 2022
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks
News

Spurs, Hawks 'Remain Engaged' in Trade Talks Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant AfsethJun 26, 2022
manu cochant
News

Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Wants Hall-of-Fame Advice from Jeremy Sochan

By Zach DimmittJun 26, 2022