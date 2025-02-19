Inside The Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Strong Statement on Victor Wembanyama

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commented on Victor Wembanyama's interesting habits

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder controls the ball during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder controls the ball during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokić might not have been a fan of Victor Wembanyama's odd reading habits, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided a contrasting view.

When asked about the San Antonio Spurs wunderkind during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, the Oklahoma City Thunder star kept it simple.

"He's competitive, smart, like an interesting guy," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I heard he goes to bed at 9 (p.m.). I heard he reads a lot — that's cool. That's rare to see from a guy so young."

Wembanyama, 21, has taken the league by storm since being selected by the Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Last season, he was named a Rising Star before earning his first All-Star selection in year two.

After multiple warnings about his effort, he held true. Wembanyama logged 17 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in two games, but Chuck's Global Stars couldn't get the job done against Shaq's OGs.

"My biggest takeaway is that it's possible to give 100 percent on that court," Wembanyama said, "to play hard, to play your a** off."

Wembanyama wasn't pleased with the effort of his teammates, though the jury remains out on whether Gilgeous-Alexander fits that mold. Either way, the Spurs and Thunder will settle it on the court in early March in the Spurs' first game back in Frost Bank Center since Feb. 1.

Tipoff from that contest is set for 7 p.m. EST on March 2.

