Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived
AUSTIN, Texas — Watching courtside as Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung cleared a platformed individual before tapping the front iron and promptly flushing, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle couldn't help but smile.
He'd put up a flashy performance of his own — a behind-the-back hand switch jam perhaps his magnum opus — yet between several displays of jumping athleticism from McClung flanked by hoverboards and a Kia K5, the contest slipped out of his hands.
Nikola Jokić didn't get the honor of three MVPs in a row, and Victor Wembanyama is about to test the limits of voters as the league's perennial top defender, but the jury was settled in San Francisco.
McClung claimed his third straight dunk contest title. Castle, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama simply watched.
Unfortunately for the rookie, "voter fatigue" isn't well-traveled.
"His dunks are crazy," Castle admitted. "I would give all his dunks 50, too, but I feel like he earned it. He did a great job."
Ironically, a weekend in California was much less of a break for for Castle than plenty of his counterparts. The 20-year-old became the first player to participate in all three days of All-Star Weekend since Blake Griffin in 2011, earning the Rising Stars MVP Friday night before he became the Dunk Contest runner-up Saturday.
Sunday, he competed against Shaq's OGs as part of the new All-Star tournament format. His night didn't last long — around 10 minutes, in fact — but he did more than enough to earn his flowers.
"He's always aggressive," Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. said. "(He) always wants to win, plays hard every possession. That's what makes him successful."
I would say "He was amazing, man," McClung added. "He surprised me so much ... I also think he's an incredible basketball player. I can't wait to see what his future is."
Imminently? Castle is back on the bench as the Spurs continue to integrate De'Aaron Fox into the lineup after acquiring him at the NBA Trade Deadline. After that, it falls on his progression, which has seldom been a concern.
Wembanyama voiced that fervently.
"Since Day 1, I knew he was playing in a very mature way," the Spurs' star said. "Much more than any guy our age should. It doesn't surprise me ... very proud of him. We're all very proud of him."
Prior to the break, Castle pitched a four-game streak scoring more than 15 points, including a season high 33 against the Charlotte Hornets. On defense, he's continued to pick up stars and exert a presence that's made him an ideal fit in San Antonio.
His status as a top-five pick already provided him a slight platform to showcase such talents. San Francisco expanded it, though only first-time viewers were surprised.
"When you see a young, talented player like that put in the right work and have the right approach, you typically see levels of improvement," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "It's a credit to him."
For Castle himself, not much has changed. He's received attention tenfold to what he'd earned prior to All-Star Break, but his game comes as simple to him as it looks — the Spurs are merely beneficiaries.
If you asked him, he might tell you that. For humility is not lost on him.
"I mean, I think I'm doing all right," he said. "Honestly. I'm pretty humble. I don't like to really gas myself up, but I think I'm doing all right."
Harrison Barnes Donates to AlamoPROMISE
Tuesday afternoon, Harrison Barnes spent one final day in San Antonio.
The reason? He and his wife Brittany made a $250,000 donation to the AlamoPROMISE tuition-free program, which benefits students at St. Philip’s College, a Historically Black College and University and Hispanic-Serving Institution within the Alamo Colleges District.
“Harrison and Brittany Barnes’ generous investment in AlamoPROMISE is not just a gift," Alamo College District Chancellor Mike Flores said in a release. "It’s a catalyst for change. Their support will open doors for students at St. Philip’s College, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of educational and career success.”
Barnes made the donation in honor of Black History Month, and presented the check during a press event Tuesday with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in attendance.
“Throughout my career I've had the privilege of experiencing the power of community and support," Barnes said. "Now, as part of the San Antonio community, we are honored to give back and help invest in the future of this incredible city. Partnering with AlamoPROMISE and St. Philip’s College is my way of ensuring that young people here have the resources and opportunities to succeed."