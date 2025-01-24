Spurs Starter, Friday, January 24, 2025: Legends On Hand For NBA in Paris
The San Antonio Spurs won the first of two games against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday as the two sides met in Paris as a part of the NBA's initiative to grow the game and the league. Former NBA superstars and former Spurs standouts Tony Parker, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Pau Gasol were honored along with Oscar Robertson as part of the game's festivities.
All five reside in the Basketball Hall of Fame and collectively won 13 NBA titles during their playing days. They weren't alone as WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu and Cameron Brink, along with NFL stars CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. were in attendance.
The NBA reported that fans from 53 different countries and territories bought tickets for the pair of games in Paris, making the two regular season games even more special.
The News
Spurs Cruise to Victory After Massive Performance By Victor Wembanyama
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next vs. Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Jan. 25 (11:00 a.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 24, 2024: In matchup of the two leaders for Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama posted better numbers, but Chet Holmgren walked away with the 140-114 win. Wembanyamahad 24 points and 12 rebounds against the Thunder, while Holmgren had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Quote of the Day
“Every team has a system. Ours isn’t any better than anybody else’s. Every team, every coach has a system, how they manage, how they coach, what the guys do on and off the court. As far as basketball is concerned, our emphasis is defensive rebounding first, and minutes on the court are predicated by that more than anything, more than if you don’t make shots or anything else. That’s a big part of our system, basketball-wise. And then on the offensive end, it’s sharing the ball and ball movement and people movement, but that’s not very different from anybody else. There’s no team that’s going to say, ‘We try to hold the ball as much as possible,’ or, ‘We’re selfish.’ It’s hard to describe I guess."- Gregg PopovichThe Closer
The Closer
