Spurs Starter, Sunday, January 26, 2025: Wembanyama Reflects on Special Week In Paris
The San Antonio Spurs will travel back to the United States to continue the regular season after enjoying a week in Paris to grow the game by playing two games against the Indiana Pacers. The week was largely a success as the event was a massive draw largely due to French superstar Victor Wembanyama playing in his backyard.
Wembanyama excelled in both games scoring 50 points, securing 23 rebounds with eight assists, six blocks and three steals but it wasn't enough to win both games against the Pacers. Wembanyama reflected on the week after performing so well infront of his hometown fans.
"Not even trying to get emotional but everybody made it their job to make this week incredible, even you guys," Wembanyama said. "So thank you for making it happen. It's a whole system. All this contributes to making our sport better and making me happy at the end of the day. I did my best to make this week special for my team, for my family and my friends but people still found ways to surprise me, to make me feel like I matter for them and they matter for me. It's priceless."
The News
Pacers Race Past Spurs to Secure Series Split in Paris
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next vs. LA Clippers, Wednesday, Jan. 29 (7:00 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 26, 1995: Acquired Calvin Natt and Jay Vincent from Denver for David Greenwood and Darwin Cook; Signed Michael Anderson to a 10-day contract. He eventually signed for the remainder of the season.
Quote of the Day
"People read about things that professional athletes do, problems they have, and say, 'What happened to that guy?' Well, 90 percent of people placed in this situation would be running into those same problems."- David Robinson to Sports Illustrated
The Closer
