Five Free Agent Fits for Suns

These are free agents that could be seamless fits under the new head coach.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) directs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are sure to be players in free agency once again this offseason, despite the untimely playoff exit nearly a month ago.

The Suns' organization has truly found footing since governor Mat Ishbia took over in Februrary of last year - ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski even labeled Phoenix as a "destination franchise" moving forward.

While the Suns will be unlikely to lure over any high-priced free agents (even if they do select Bronny James with the 22nd pick in this draft) - they will be able to offer a quality city, a possible rotation spot, and a chance to win a title to prospective free agents.

Five players the Suns could target that would be good fits under the tutelage of new head coach Mike Budenholzer - one for each position:

Chris Paul

This one makes too much sense.

Paul was instrumental in bringing the Suns back in prominence - and a return would reinforce coach Budenholzers' statement from last week that it would be nice for the Suns to acquire a "traditional" point guard.

While Paul isn't necessarily of the mold of a typical Budenholzer point guard, he is very much a fit in terms of connectivity and his acumen for ball movement - two principles that are heavily incorporated into Budenholzer's Popovich-inspired philosophy.

It will be interesting to see if a reconciliation between the two sides is a possibility.

Eric Gordon

This is assuming Gordon accepts his player option to guarantee the second year of his contract, of course.

Gordon very much fits the billing of a Budenholzer-led offense and could continue to serve as a depth piece that largely plays a catch-and-shoot role in a system that is surely to encourage over 35 attempts from three-point range per context.

Jae'Sean Tate

This is assuming the Houston Rockets decline Tate's option and he becomes a free agent.

The Suns have been linked to Tate in the past - and he has the potential to be an all-around player in Phoenix when surrounded by higher quality talent.

Tate is limited as a shooter, but has proven to have the ability to do a bit of everything else.

Robert Covington

Covington has only played 77 games over the last two seasons, but still possesses potential to be a 3&D player in the optimal situation.

Covington would be a low-risk, high-reward add to Budenholzer's roster.

Nic Claxton

Claxton is a wild card in this exercise.

He is an unrestricted free agent as a former second-round pick - and he would have to be moved to Phoenix via a sign-and-trade involving Jusuf Nurkic.

Those circumstances make adding the Brooklyn Nets center unlikely, but it could be possible if the situation is leveraged with the Nets to get him to a desired location.

Claxton isn't a floor spacer, but he has certainly proven to be a quality rim protector, rebounder, and roll man in Brooklyn.

He could be a piece that truly improves the Suns on both sides of the ball.

The legal tampering period for this free agent class is set to commence on June 30.

