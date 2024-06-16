Suns' Free Agent Price Tag Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns don't have much wiggle room when it comes to free agency, though owning the Bird Rights to forward Royce O'Neale will go a long way in retaining as much of their core as possible moving into the 2024-25 season.
O'Neale - acquired at the trade deadline - is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, though Phoenix can pay a little extra to keep him in the Valley thanks to his Bird Rights, which allows teams to exceed the salary cap in order to retain their own free agents.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported two weeks ago the Suns intended on keeping O'Neale, and now HoopsHype's Michael Scotto has unveiled the potential price tag for the wing player:
"Speaking of Bartelstein clients, free agent Royce O’Neale is expected to re-sign with Phoenix and is projected to earn roughly $10 million annually. The Suns have O’Neale’s Bird Rights heading into free agency, allowing them to go over the cap to retain him."- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
O'Neale featured in 30 games for Phoenix after arriving towards the end of the season and averaged 8.1 points per night, the second-highest total of his career. His length and three-point prowess was attractive for Phoenix.
The Suns finished the regular season with 49 wins but were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of playoff action.
With O'Neale's payday incoming, the Suns already sit with the highest payroll in the NBA at $209 million. They'll be pushed even further into the second apron of the luxury tax if/when the dust settles on O'Neale's contract.