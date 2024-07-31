Ranking Best Moves of Suns' Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' offseason - for all intents and purposes - is officially reaching the closing stages roughly three months after being eliminated from the 2024 playoffs.
The Suns, by all accounts, have done a great job of finding ways to maneuver the supremely restrictive second apron in various ways - but which ones were the most impactful overall?
While retaining Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol, and others while bringing in low-cost free agents such as Mason Plumlee could be additions that have positive impacts on the team in 2024-25, but didn't quite make the top three.
3. Draft Day Moves
The Suns did a great job with the draft assets that were in play.
Phoenix moved the 22nd pick to get a prospect that was held in very high regard at 28 in Virginia's Ryan Dunn, while they used extra picks acquired in the deal to move up for Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro.
The Suns also managed to sign UDFA Jalen Bridges to a two-way deal - he was widely regarded as one of the best prospects that wasn't picked.
These players may not make an instant impact on the NBA squad, but it is entirely conceivable that all three can grow into quality role players by spending time with the Valley Suns as well.
2. Tyus Jones Signing
The ability to bring on one of the best "pure" floor generals left in the NBA on a minimum contract was an absolute coup - that can be read about here.
While Monte Morris was a quality signing at the surface, there really wasn't a chance for him to start. Jones brings a proven starting talent that showed his worth as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies when Ja Morant sat out.
Jones, the NBA's all time assist-to-turnover record holder, will figure to be a seamless integration into the rotation and will be as quality of a table-setter for the ample star talent as a franchise could get for a minimum contract.
1. Hiring Mike Budenholzer
This is the move that could change the fortunes of the franchise just months after flaming out in immensely disappointing fashion.
Budenholzer, unlike his predecessor, has been known for holding consistent accountability for everyone on the roster.
Budenholzer has also consistently coached superb regular season teams, posting only two losing seasons since becoming a head coach in 2013.
His offensive philosophies - which originated from mentor Gregg Popovich - are also a near shoe-in to lead directly to more productive seasons from Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
The hiring of the 2021 NBA champ may not change the fortunes of the Suns in 2025, but it was an obvious move to make nonetheless.