New Suns Signing Earns 'A' Grade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns pulled off a heist over the weekend.
The Suns agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million dollar deal with former Washington Wizards PG Tyus Jones, securing what could very well end up being the best value signing of the offseason.
Jones, 28, has long been considered one of the premier backup points in the NBA before starting all 66 games he played in for the Wizards last season.
Jones elaborated as to why he decided to sign with the Suns - with much of it being due to organizational culture, a guaranteed role, the opportunity to compete for an NBA title, and his belief that the coaching staff can maximize his abilities.
The most interesting parts of this saga is how quickly it unfolded and how his role appears guaranteed for the upcoming season.
The positives that come with bringing Jones on appear to be endless. This situation presumably moves Grayson Allen to the bench, which will obviously help with depth concerns.
Jones possesses the best assist-to-turnover ratio in league history, and will form a formidable table-setting duo with Monte Morris.
Lastly, Jones' production in 2023-24 - 12 PPG, 7 APG while shooting over 40% from three-point range is a strong approximation of what Chris Paul brought to the table with the Suns in his final season with the franchise in 2022-23 - for just a fraction of the cost.
Jones brings many positives to the table that weren't previously there. He will be able to calm down the offense in situations in which it is necessary. He will be able to knock down open threes when called upon. He will be able to be an opportunist in the passing lanes.
The longtime floor general was an absolute coup for the Suns, and the fanbase should feel much better about the fortunes of this team going into the 2024-25 regular season.