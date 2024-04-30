Insider: Suns Still Undecided on Frank Vogel's Future
PHOENIX -- Prominent Phoenix Suns members including GM James Jones and Owner Mat Ishbia are scheduled to meet with reporters on Wednesday - but one insider says don't expect anything major to emerge on the future of head coach Frank Vogel:
"I do not expect there to be an announcement on the future of Frank Vogel and his staff at the press conference tomorrow," said Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on Twitter/X.
"I do not believe any decision has been made."
The Suns were recently swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, prompting many to believe Vogel's job security was up in the air after the team fell way short of expectations.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Doug Haller released a joint report almost immediately after Phoenix's exit became final revealing the Suns' intentions at taking a "hard look" at Vogel's position:
"But the buck stops at the head coach, and for the second offseason in a row, sources briefed on the situation told The Athletic that Phoenix will take a hard look at making a full coaching change or, at the very least, discuss adjustments to Vogel’s staff. General manager James Jones, however, is expected to continue overseeing team-building for the Suns, those sources said."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported similar sentiments earlier in the day before the Suns lost Game 4 at home.
Vogel was hired by Ishbia last offseason following the dismissal of Monty Williams, who led the Suns to the second round before the Denver Nuggets knocked Phoenix out of the playoffs.
If Vogel is hired, the Suns will be on their third coach in as many seasons with 2024-25 on the horizon.