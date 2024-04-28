Report: Suns Could Fire Frank Vogel
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are staring reality of a first-round sweep from the Minnesota Timberwolves right in the face, and concequences could follow.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there's noise around the league that Frank Vogel could be fired.
"Despite all the roster limitations ... It's increasing belief around the league that Frank Vogel's job is in peril," he said on NBA Countdown.
"If this team loses - especially as abruptly as they might in a sweep - as dispirited as they looked in Game 3 - when you have this kind of a payroll, these kinds of expectations, you've got to not only show more in the first round, you've got to get out of the first round. Losing in six to Denver last year in the second round cost Monty Williams his job. You've seen Mat Ishbia, the owner, he's made rapid change in his short tenure at owner. Frank Vogel's job very much may be in jeopardy now."
Full clip:
Vogel was hired by Ishbia after Williams was relieved of his duties last offseason. There was hope Vogel's previous defensive resume with the Indiana Pacers and championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers would bode well for the star-studded Suns, though that's yet to be the case.
The 2023-24 regular season was plagued by injuries and inconsistency on both ends of the floor.
Now, it looks like the Suns could have their third head coach in as many years if expected results surface.
Phoenix hosts the Timberwolves tonight at 6:30 PM local time.