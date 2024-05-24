Former Suns Coach Could be Fired
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams last offseason in hopes of a different future.
Williams' replacement in Frank Vogel lasted just one season in the desert.
Now, the same story may be written for Williams in the Motor City.
Williams inked a massive contract with the Detroit Pistons - a deal that made him one the highest paid coaches in NBA history - last offseason with understanding of exactly what the situation was in Detroit.
The Pistons were young, inexperienced and needed a rebuild. Who better to guide the ship than Williams, who helped turn the Suns around and eventually guided them to an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals.
Detroit, with many bumps in the road, won just 14 games during the 2023-24 season, setting the mark for lowest in the league.
Massive changes are happening in Detroit's front office, as the Pistons are reportedly set to hire a new president of basketball operations.
That could lead to Williams' departure, according to The Athletic. Pistons owner Tom Gores isn't afraid to empty out the pockets to bring in a new leader of the franchise, if the new president of basketball operations sees fit.
"Williams didn’t have the best roster to work with this season, as it was very young, hit with injuries and lacked shooting and defense, but a similar roster coached by Dwane Casey in 2022-23 – but without Cunningham for all but 12 games due to injury and eyes fixated on landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft – won 17 games. Everyone, from top to bottom, is to blame for last year’s disaster.
"Detroit’s head coach has about $60 million remaining on his contract, and sources tell The Athletic that Gores will eat the rest of the money if the new president of basketball operations decides he wants to bring in someone else to walk the sideline."
With the 2024 NBA Draft a month away, we may see a decision made on Williams' future sooner rather than later.