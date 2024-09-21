Joel Embiid Joins Suns Star in Exclusive Club
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant now has some more company in an exclusive club.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid inked a three-year, $193 million extension to remain with the organization.
Embiid joins LeBron James, Steph Curry, Paul George and Durant as players to (or will) reach $500 million in earnings.
Embiid is now guaranteed a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season according to ESPN:
"Embiid, 30, remains the cornerstone of the franchise, the 2023 NBA MVP who has made All-NBA five times and shown himself to be one of the most dominant centers in the modern history of the sport. He has averaged 27.9 points in his career -- fourth most behind Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Luka Doncic, according to ESPN Research.
"Last season, Embiid averaged 34.7 points but did not play enough games to qualify for the scoring title. His 1.03 points per minute made him the first player to average a point per minute since Chamberlain in 1961-62, per ESPN Research."
In terms of cap hits for the 2024-25 season, Curry's $55.7 million carries the No. 1 spot with Embiid and Durant also in the top five.
In terms of overall contract value, Durant's teammate and Suns guard Bradley Beal is top three with $251 million in total to be earned while Devin Booker's two-year cash total of $102.3 million is atop the league.