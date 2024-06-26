Suns Fan Favorite Traded to Knicks
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges is staying in New York - though he is switching jerseys.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski:
"The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."
Bridges - drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers but traded to the Suns in 2018 - quickly emerged as a fan favorite in Phoenix thanks to his tough play and personality displayed on and off the court.
Bridges has played 82 games in his last three seasons and made All-NBA Defensive First Team honors in 2022.
Bridges played an instrumental role in Phoenix's coveted run to the 2021 NBA Finals, where the Suns were up 2-0 over the Milwaukee Bucks before eventually losing their next four games. Then-Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer recently replaced Frank Vogel as the Suns' man in charge.
The Suns awarded Bridges a four-year, $90.9 million contract before eventually trading him, Cam Johnson and a slew of picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant two seasons ago.
Bridges saw an uptick in offensive production/scoring by averaging 26 points per night after landing in Brooklyn.
The Nets had hoped Bridges would build on his strong finish, though he eventually regressed back to his average level of play.
Now, Bridges joins a Knicks squad that recently made a deep playoff push. New York adds one of the best defenders in the league in hopes of breaking through the Eastern Conference barrier moving into the 2024-25 season.