Suns Get Favorable Grade For Free Agent Signing
The Phoenix Suns are looking overseas for their latest addition to the roster, signing Nigel Hayes-Davis to a one-year deal.
Hayes-Davis, 30, went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin after playing four years for the Big Ten school. He played nine games in his rookie season, bouncing around with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings, but failed to catch on in the league after that.
He bounced around Europe after failing to stick in the NBA, playing in Turkey and Lithuania.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey is bullish on the signing, giving the Suns a "B" for the move.
"Nigel Hayes-Davis, the former Wisconsin forward who averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in college, last played in the NBA in 2017-18. He appeared in just nine games and logged 122 minutes," Bailey wrote.
"But he's taken off overseas, where he was the First Team All-EuroLeague, the EuroLeague Final Four MVP and a EuroLeague champion in 2025.
"In his role for Fenerbahçe over the last three seasons, Hayes-Davis has provided plenty of solid defense while also shooting 39.5 percent from deep.
"And for a team in as dire a financial position as the Phoenix Suns, creative moves like this one can go a long way toward getting back on the right track."
It remains to be seen what kind of role Hayes-Davis will have with the Suns, but it looks like he will have a chance to crack head coach Jordan Ott's rotation.
The Suns are always looking for chances to find a bargain in free agency and Hayes-Davis could very well be that for the team this season.
At the very least, he will bring a competitive edge to the Suns and that could help push them closer to the playoffs in the upcoming season.